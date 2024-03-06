The sports category has moved to a new website.

How okra can improve sexual health & 4 other benefits for women

Miriam Mwende

There are wonderful benefits ladies can get from adding okra to their diet.

Okra is a vegetable native to East Africa [Image Credit: Victoria Bowers]
Okra, a vegetable that is native to East Africa, has recently become a staple in Kenyan kitchens and the subject of wide discussion.

Also known as "lady's fingers", okra is more than just a culinary delight, it's a powerhouse of nutrients beneficial particularly to women's health.

Known for its unique texture and versatile flavor, it's packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibers that offer a plethora of health benefits, making it a must-have in your diet.

Chopped okra [Image Credit: Pietro Jeng]
Okra is low in calories but rich in essential nutrients. It is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese.

It also provides a good amount of magnesium, folate, and fiber.

The presence of antioxidants such as polyphenols further enhances its nutritional value, making it a beneficial addition to any diet.

Incorporating okra into your diet can be one of many steps you take towards a healthier lifestyle that positively impacts various aspects of your health, including sexual health.

Folate, is a B-vitamin that is crucial for healthy sperm and egg production as well as the development of the fetus during pregnancy, and okra is rich in this vitamin.

Adequate intake of folate is also essential for reducing the risk of neural tube defects in newborns making okra an excellent food choice for women planning pregnancy and during pregnancy.

Okra is also a good source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that is essential for overall health, including sexual health. Vitamin C can enhance blood circulation, which is crucial for sexual arousal and response.

Harvested okra pods [Image Credit: Quang Nguyen Vinh]
It's important to note that while okra and other nutritious foods can support sexual health as part of a balanced diet, they are not a panacea.

With its impressive vitamin K content, okra supports bone health by enhancing calcium absorption and reducing urinary excretion of calcium. This is particularly important for women, who are more prone to osteoporosis than men.

In addition, magnesium found in okra can have a calming effect on the body's nervous system, which may help reduce stress and anxiety levels.

The soluble fiber in okra helps lower serum cholesterol levels, thus reducing the risk of heart disease. Antioxidant components like polyphenols improve heart health by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

The soluble fiber found in okra, known as mucilage, can slow down the digestion of carbohydrates, which helps to prevent spikes in blood sugar levels after meals.

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is important for hormonal balance, and for individuals with diabetes or at risk of diabetes, managing blood sugar levels can be crucial in maintaining sexual health.

The high dietary fiber content in okra promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation.

Okra water is also hydrating and can also contribute to maintaining a healthy digestive system. Additionally, it can support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

Meats and okra on griller [Image Credit: FOX]
Drinking okra water might support weight management efforts. Since it is low in calories and high in soluble fiber, it can help you feel full for longer periods, potentially reducing overall calorie intake.

Vitamin C in okra aids in skin repair and regeneration, promoting a glowing, youthful complexion.

Antioxidants such as polyphenols and flavonoids in okra can also help reduce inflammation and combat oxidative stress in the body.

The antioxidant properties also fight off damaging free radicals, reducing the visible signs of aging.

Incorporating okra into your diet 2 or 3 times a week can help you reap its nutritional and health benefits.

However, as with any food, moderation is key. Overconsumption may lead to gastrointestinal discomfort due to its high fiber content.

Aside from including okra in your diet, you can also benefit from its seeds and leaves:

  1. Okra Water: Soaking okra pods in water overnight and drinking the water in the morning is believed to help manage blood sugar levels, which is especially beneficial for diabetics.
  2. Okra Seed Powder: Okra seeds can be dried and ground into a powder, which can be used as a natural coffee substitute or added to smoothies for an extra nutrient kick.
  3. Okra Leaves: The leaves of the okra plant can be eaten raw in salads or cooked similarly to other greens.

While okra can be a healthy addition to your diet and provide various benefits, it should complement a balanced diet rather than serve as the primary source of these nutrients.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

