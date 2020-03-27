If you can't go out, then "out" can come to you! Right?

Pulselive is here to make your #StayHome worth the while. And we know you're quickly running out of ideas to while away the hours so here's a delicious project perfect for ages 10 and over.

We made not one but TWO pizzas, all from scratch with ingredients that are easily available in all Kenyan supermarkets.

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: Chicken/Mushroom pizza and Beef/Bacon pizza

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose wheat flour

3 tablespoons dry instant yeast

1 1/2 cups lukewarm water

500g grated mozzarella cheese

3 large peeled tomatoes

200g beef (cooked)

200g bacon (cooked)

1 chicken breast (cooked)

Salt

Spices for seasoning

The Pulselive twist: What makes pizza taste like pizza?

And the answer is...BASIL! Yes, that herb you see on the shelves and confuse for bay leaf is what gives pizza that 'pizzary' taste. Another herb which brings out that aroma and flavour in pizza is OREGANO. Though you want to be careful with oregano because it can be overwhelming when used in excess.

Method

For the Pizza Sauce: Put peeled tomatoes, 1 tablespoon of basil, half teaspoon of oregano, 4 cloves of crushed garlic, salt, pepper and a teaspoon of garlic powder in a sauce pan and cook until most of the water disappears. You may add tomato paste to thicken the sauce.

For Pizza Dough: Pour the yeast into the lukewarm water and stir. Pour the yeast water into a larger bowl and mix in the flour until they are well combined. Divide into three to six balls depending on the size of pizza you want. Leave it to rise for 6 to 8 hours.

Spread the dough with your hands or with a rolling pin depending on how thick or thin you like your pizza crust. Spread some cooking oil on the flattened dough then spread the pizza sauce before adding your toppings. Be generous with the toppings you particularly enjoy. Pre-heat your oven at its maximum temperature and wait for it to heat up well. This is extremely important so that your pizza crust comes out well-cooked and soft. Most home ovens in Kenya will not heat up past 225 degrees celsius so the crusts may come out a bit crunchy. If you manage to get a high-heat oven, bake for at least 5 minutes. With a home oven bake for 10 minutes.

Look through our other recipes for ideas on how to cook your meat.

