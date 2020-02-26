This week Pulselive is baking some delectable sugar cookies that will melt in your mouth but still have that lovely cookie crunch.

We always like to make things quick and easy for everybody so this week our crumbly homemade sweets will only take you 8 MINUTES to bake.

Recipe with a Pulslive Twist: The 8-minute crumbly Sugar Cookies

What's in that Pulselive Breakfast Smoothie?

The Pulselive Twist for crumbly Sugar Cookies

With any and all baked goods how you mix the ingredients always has a drastic (and sometimes dramatic) effect on the finished product.

This week, the Pulselive Twist is a very simple ingredient that is often overlooked and altogether disregarded when it comes to baking pastries - salt!

Get in the mood with...Pulselive's decadent Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake

A pinch or half a teaspoon of salt is always a life-changer for baked goods. Salt enhances flavours.

The main ingredient in sugar cookies is sugar, which can be overwhelming, just a bit of salt will balance out the sweetness to make the cookie more palatable.

Recipe with a Pulslive Twist: The 8-minute crumbly Sugar Cookies

Ingredients

6 cups All-purpose wheat flour

2 cups Mmargarine or Butter

2 cups Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Salt (optional)

2 Eggs

2 teaspoons Vanilla Essence

4 teaspoons Baking Powder

Recipe with a Pulslive Twist: The 8-minute crumbly Sugar Cookies

Could these Pulselive Mandazis make someone fall in love with you?

Method

In a large bowl cream together the margarine/butter, salt and sugar until sugar particles are completely dissolved.

Add the two eggs and mix well. Mix in the baking powder and vanilla essence.

Mix in the flour, one cup at a time until well combined. In case the flour does not lump together, add a few tablespoons of milk gradually to mix.

Recipe with a Pulslive Twist: The 8-minute crumbly Sugar Cookies

In case you can still see sugar crystals in your cookie dough, leave it to rest for about 30 minutes before you roll it out.

Here's how to do Lemon-Garlic Wings the Kenyan way

Roll out the dough into about 1 centimetre thick and cut out cookies as desired. This amount of dough should yield at least 30 cookies depending on your cookie cutter size.

Recipe with a Pulslive Twist: The 8-minute crumbly Sugar Cookies

If you have a non-stick oven tray that would be ideal for the cookies but in case you don't, feel free to improvise with a pizza tray or a baking tin. You may need to spread some margarine on the surface and dust it with flour before you lay the cookies.

Recipe with a Pulslive Twist: The 8-minute crumbly Sugar Cookies

Heat your oven at about 225 degrees Celsius.

Bake these cookies for strictly 8 MINUTES. Depending on the heat of your oven, the edges of the cookie may brown but they don't worry if they don't, the cookie will be ready in eight minutes.

Secret ingredient to Pulselive's quick mini-samosas

You can dust them with a bit of icing sugar or drizzle some royal icing to glam you sugar cookies before serving.

Recipe with a Pulslive Twist: The 8-minute crumbly Sugar Cookies