Reasons you should try these 6 matatu routes in Nairobi

Amos Robi

Each of these routes offers a unique glimpse into the dynamic culture of Nairobi, where art and music come alive on wheels

Nairobi Matatu

Nairobi's transport sector has evolved over the years, from the days of the Kenya Bus Service (KBS) to the establishment of matatu saccos and, most notably, the eruption of matatu culture.

Matatus are no longer just a mode of transportation; they are a hub for artistic expression and a reflection of the city's vibrant urban culture.

Decked out in colorful graffiti, adorned with flashy lights, and pulsating with music, these vehicles, which range from 14-seaters to 33-seaters, have become an appeal to the public.

In this article, we dissect why you should try matatus from these routes and more.

Beginning from the city center and stretching all the way to Ngong town, Route 111 hosts some of the most eye-catching matatus in Nairobi.

As you travel along this route, keep an eye out for matatus adorned with intricate graffiti art, LED lights, and booming sound systems.

From sleek exterior designs to bold statements, these matatus are a true reflection of Nairobi's urban culture.

Nairobi matatus

Buruburu is a fitting starting point for some of Nairobi's most dynamic matatus and was one of the earliest routes to adopt the matatu culture.

Route 58 showcases a mix of traditional and modern street art, creating a visual appeal for passengers and onlookers.

Route 19/60 is famous for its matatus that are often themed with the latest trends in pop culture, featuring vibrant, colourful graffiti and heavy sound systems.

Road adrenaline lovers should try these matatus, which ply the Jogoo Road, Manyanja Road, and Spine Road.

Route 125/126 serves the stretch between Nairobi CBD and Ongata Rongai and is another hotspot for matatu enthusiasts.

Nairobi matatus

These matatus often sport futuristic designs and technology, including Wi-Fi connectivity and charging ports for gadgets.

The music systems are so powerful that you could practically host a concert with them.

Route 35/60 to Umoja is celebrated for its dynamic and stylish matatus. This route's matatus are a blend of art and technology, with designs featuring everything from anime characters to iconic pop symbols.

The sound systems are top-notch, and the interiors often feature custom lighting creating an immersive experience for passengers.

Umoja's matatus are particularly popular among the youth, who appreciate the mix of music and art.

Connecting Nairobi's CBD to the residential area of Komarock, these matatus are among the city's most eye-catching.

This route is known for matatus adorned with intricate designs that potray modern aspects of Kenyan culture.

Nairobi matatus

The interiors are a hub of activity with top-tier entertainment systems, making every journey a lively experience.

The matatus here are a testament to the creativity of their owners and the artistic talents of the local youth who often take part in their decoration.

