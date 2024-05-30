The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gachagua jokes about wife's new romantic demands after Ruto set high standards

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto notes he has a case to answer at the men's conference in response to DP Gachagua's joke about setting high relationship standards

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & Dorcas Gachagua at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park on May 30, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & Dorcas Gachagua at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park on May 30, 2024
  • President Ruto humorously responds to a comment about his affectionate conduct towards First Lady Rachel Ruto during a state visit to the U.S
  • Deputy President Gachagua jokes that Ruto's actions set high relationship standards for Kenyan husbands
  • DP Gachagua promises to show similar affection to his wife if given an assignment in the U.S.

President William Ruto has humorously responded to a light-hearted comment made by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua regarding his affectionate conduct towards First Lady Rachel Ruto during their recent state visit to the U.S.

During the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 30, DP Gachagua remarked that President Ruto’s frequent hand-holding with his wife had set high expectations among Kenyan wives, including his own spouse, Dorcas Gachagua.

“Your Excellency, allow me to speak truthfully. Your U.S. trip created a bit of a challenge for husbands across the country,” Gachagua quipped.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the White House State Dinner in the U.S.
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the White House State Dinner in the U.S.

He joked that many Kenyan wives were now demanding similar romantic gestures from their husbands.

Upon President Ruto's return to Kenya, DP Gachagua humorously noted that order had been restored since Ruto had not held Rachel’s hand that morning.

“As we welcomed you from your car to the boardroom to here, you were walking fast with me while Mama Rachel was trying to catch up. The matter is sorted; that was an American thing,” the deputy president remarked, prompting laughter from the attendees.

DP Gachagua also promised his wife that he would show similar affection if given an assignment in the U.S.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park on May 30, 2024
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park on May 30, 2024

“My wife, Pastor Dorcas, all is not lost. When the President sends me on a mission to the U.S., I will hold your hand until we leave the country. But when we return, please let's go back to our lives,” Gachagua stated, drawing more laughter.

He added that the issue would be a topic of discussion at the next "Men’s Conference," suggesting that President Ruto had a case to answer.

The Men’s Conference in Kenya is a fictional event often humorously depicted as a gathering where men discuss maintaining their independence in relationships.

It is typically referenced around Valentine's Day as a way for men to avoid the pressures of the holiday.

While often portrayed as a serious event, it is primarily a social media meme, though some physical events have been organised by private citizens to capitalise on its popularity.

In his response, President Ruto acknowledged the deputy president’s remarks, offering to defend himself at the imaginary conference.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park on May 30, 2024
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park on May 30, 2024

“It is true that I have been summoned by the Men’s Conference, and I will go and answer,” he said, adding a touch of humor to the proceedings.

The exchange provided comic relief during the National Prayer Breakfast, which is part of Parliament’s annual gatherings, now in its 21st year.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

