Gladys Shollei opens up on Nursing her daughter after contracting Covid-19

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Shollei said it was a very tough time for her family and this helped her understand what health workers have been going through.

According to her, she could not leave her daughter in a separate room, out of the fear that she could at some point stop breathing and she stayed isolated with her until she recovered.

The MP also disclosed that two of her children contracted the novel coronavirus disease.

“Two of my children have got corona. I had to nurse my daughter back to health and it was a very difficult thing, it made me understand what the health workers go through. I couldn’t leave my daughter in a separate room because I thought to myself supposed she stopped breathing and so I had to sleep with her in the same room and risk getting corona myself… It was a really tough time,” said Gladys Shollei.