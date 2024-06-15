Celebrities & government employees who made remarkable career comebacks in 2024

From politicians to celebrities and journalists, the reunion saw some pull what many can only think of with some starting a fresh all over again and attaining remarkable success. Here are some of the notable comebacks of the year 2024.

Betty Kyallo gracing TV screens at TV 47

When Betty Kyallo exited the media, a few years back, it was an emotional farewell to her fans who she kept glued to the screens over the year when she worked at various media houses.

Betty Kyallo at TV47 studio

Luckily, they still had a piece of Betty who kept the connection going, keeping her followers glued on her socials.

Her comeback to the media when she landed a gig with TV47 was well-received.

Grace Kuria lands new job with international TV station

Grace Kuria exited Cape Media-owned TV47 in January 2024 for a brief break that took just a few months before bouncing back in style after joining Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) World.

She joined the media giant known for its global perspective on current affairs as a senior news anchor and producer.

"It's been a minute! So far, so good @trtworld takes all the glory, honour, and praise," wrote Kuria.



Taking her career international was a befitting achievement for the experienced journalist who graced the screens on a number of prominent media houses including K24, CGTN, KTN News, and the BBC.

Mungai Eve: Building from ground zero after parting ways with Director Trevor

When Mungai Eve parted ways with her now ex-boyfriend and business partner, the career of a talented content creator went on a pause with many speculating her next move.

Having toiled over the years to build a brand that resonates well with her audience, Mungai Eve was not about to let all her hard work go to waste.

YouTuber Eve Mungai

With Trevor having seized social media accounts, it was a time to build from the ground up and the hardworking content creator was up to the task.

Powered by the encouragement of her fans and fueled by a desire to succeed, she bounced back with a new platform.

With her audience hungry for content and subscribers embracing her with love, the magic of her comeback continues to inspire many on the possibilities of new beginnings.

Ezra Chiloba: From suspension & resigning at CAK to ambassadorial job

With a career in public service spanning several years, Ezra Chiloba is a familiar name due to the prominent positions he has held, including serving as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman.

Ezra Chiloba during a past Communications Authority event

His exit was however unceremonious after he was suspended at the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) where he was serving as the Director General at the time, followed by his resignation.