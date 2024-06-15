The sports category has moved to a new website.

Celebrities & government employees who made remarkable career comebacks in 2024

Charles Ouma

Some had to start afresh while others had to shrug off previous suspensions and resignations

Betty Kyallo, Grace Kuria and Mungai Eve
The year 2024 has ushered a new beginning for a number of celebrities who took a break from the careers they were best known for, venturing into other engagements before making a comeback.

From politicians to celebrities and journalists, the reunion saw some pull what many can only think of with some starting a fresh all over again and attaining remarkable success. Here are some of the notable comebacks of the year 2024.

When Betty Kyallo exited the media, a few years back, it was an emotional farewell to her fans who she kept glued to the screens over the year when she worked at various media houses.

Betty Kyallo at TV47 studio
Luckily, they still had a piece of Betty who kept the connection going, keeping her followers glued on her socials.

Her comeback to the media when she landed a gig with TV47 was well-received.

Grace Kuria exited Cape Media-owned TV47 in January 2024 for a brief break that took just a few months before bouncing back in style after joining Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) World.

She joined the media giant known for its global perspective on current affairs as a senior news anchor and producer.

"It's been a minute! So far, so good @trtworld takes all the glory, honour, and praise," wrote Kuria.

Grace Kuria on TRT World
Taking her career international was a befitting achievement for the experienced journalist who graced the screens on a number of prominent media houses including K24, CGTN, KTN News, and the BBC.

READ: Former TV47 journalist lands new job in Turkey 3 months after departure

When Mungai Eve parted ways with her now ex-boyfriend and business partner, the career of a talented content creator went on a pause with many speculating her next move.

Having toiled over the years to build a brand that resonates well with her audience, Mungai Eve was not about to let all her hard work go to waste.

YouTuber Eve Mungai
With Trevor having seized social media accounts, it was a time to build from the ground up and the hardworking content creator was up to the task.

Powered by the encouragement of her fans and fueled by a desire to succeed, she bounced back with a new platform.

With her audience hungry for content and subscribers embracing her with love, the magic of her comeback continues to inspire many on the possibilities of new beginnings.

READ: How Eve Mungai feels about ex-boyfriend Trevor replacing her with Eve Nyaga

With a career in public service spanning several years, Ezra Chiloba is a familiar name due to the prominent positions he has held, including serving as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman.

Ezra Chiloba during a past Communications Authority event
His exit was however unceremonious after he was suspended at the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) where he was serving as the Director General at the time, followed by his resignation.

A few months later, Chiloba made a comeback when President William Ruto picked him to serve as the Consul General of Los Angeles in the United States.

