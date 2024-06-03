The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
How Eve Mungai feels about ex-boyfriend Trevor replacing her with Eve Nyaga

Lynet Okumu

Eve Mungai's response after ex-boyfriend of 5 years replaces her with another Eve

YouTuber Eve Mungai

YouTuber Eve Mungai has shared her reaction after her ex-boyfriend of nearly five years, Director Trevor, reportedly replaced her with another woman who shares the same name, Eve.

This surprising turn of events has captured the attention of fans and followers, leading to much speculation and discussion.

Director Trevor, who was romantically involved with Eve Mungai for almost five years, confirmed their personal and professional split on February 19, 2024.

YouTuber Eve Mungai

READ: Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

According to Trevor, the separation was due to Eve breaching their revenue agreement which covered earnings from YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms.

Since the breakup, Eve Mungai has remained relatively quiet about the issue. She has not directly addressed the separation or the reasons behind it, preferring to suggest that some matters are best left unspoken.

This approach has left many fans curious about her true feelings regarding the split and Trevor's subsequent actions.

A past image of Eve Mungai with ex- boyfriend Director Trevor

Following their breakup, Trevor replaced Eve Mungai with Eve Nyaga, who has now taken over as the new presenter for the Kenyan Online Media, formerly known as the Mungai Eve Channel.

The transition took place a few months after the breakup, and it didn't take long for rumours to start swirling about a possible romantic relationship between Trevor and Eve Nyagah.

Suggestive photos and videos of the two together have fueled these rumors, with Eve Nyagah even referring to Trevor as her husband. However, Trevor has not confirmed whether they are dating.

Director Trevor with Eve Nyaga

READ: Mungai Eve responds to claims of cheating

Eve Mungai, who has been running her shows on her new YouTube channel, Eve Mungai, recently hosted Manzi Wa Kibera.

During one of her recent shows, the topic of bitter exes came up. Manzi Wa Kibera pointedly told Eve that she should not be a bitter ex, especially considering that she had been replaced by another woman with the same name.

"Usiku bitter ex… Unajua amekureplace na Eve mwingine?" Manzi Wa Kibera questioned.

Eve responded confidently, "I can’t be a bitter ex. I am very happy… That’s good." Her response reflected the strength and resilience she has developed since her separation from Trevor.

