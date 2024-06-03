How Eve Mungai feels about ex-boyfriend Trevor replacing her with Eve Nyaga

This surprising turn of events has captured the attention of fans and followers, leading to much speculation and discussion.

Eve Mungai & Director Trevor: Breakup & professional split

Director Trevor, who was romantically involved with Eve Mungai for almost five years, confirmed their personal and professional split on February 19, 2024.

According to Trevor, the separation was due to Eve breaching their revenue agreement which covered earnings from YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms.

Since the breakup, Eve Mungai has remained relatively quiet about the issue. She has not directly addressed the separation or the reasons behind it, preferring to suggest that some matters are best left unspoken.

This approach has left many fans curious about her true feelings regarding the split and Trevor's subsequent actions.

The new Eve Director in Director Trevor's life

Following their breakup, Trevor replaced Eve Mungai with Eve Nyaga, who has now taken over as the new presenter for the Kenyan Online Media, formerly known as the Mungai Eve Channel.

The transition took place a few months after the breakup, and it didn't take long for rumours to start swirling about a possible romantic relationship between Trevor and Eve Nyagah.

Suggestive photos and videos of the two together have fueled these rumors, with Eve Nyagah even referring to Trevor as her husband. However, Trevor has not confirmed whether they are dating.

Eve Mungai's reaction to Trevor replacing her with another Eve

Eve Mungai, who has been running her shows on her new YouTube channel, Eve Mungai, recently hosted Manzi Wa Kibera.

During one of her recent shows, the topic of bitter exes came up. Manzi Wa Kibera pointedly told Eve that she should not be a bitter ex, especially considering that she had been replaced by another woman with the same name.

"Usiku bitter ex… Unajua amekureplace na Eve mwingine?" Manzi Wa Kibera questioned.