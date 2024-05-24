The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former TV47 journalist lands new job in Turkey 3 months after departure

Amos Robi

Turkey is growing to become the new home for Kenyan journalists with more than renowned journalists now working for TRT Africa

TV47 studios
TV47 studios
  • Grace Kuria has joined TRT World in Istanbul as a senior news anchor and producer
  • Kuria is part of the trend of Kenyan journalists making significant strides in international media
  • TRT World is an international news network based in Istanbul, Turkey, and is part of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT)

Celebrated journalist Grace Kuria has found a new home in Istanbul, Turkey, after leaving Cape Media-owned TV47 in January 2024.

Kuria has joined the Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) World, a Turkish broadcast media outlet known for its global perspective on current affairs.

On her Instagram page, Kuria announced her new role, expressing her excitement about joining TRT World. She will serve as a senior news anchor and producer.

"It's been a minute! So far, so good @trtworld takes all the glory, honour, and praise," wrote Kuria.

Kuria brings extensive experience to TRT World, having previously worked with prominent media houses including K24, CGTN, KTN News, and the BBC.

Grace Kuria on TRT World
Grace Kuria on TRT World Pulse Live Kenya

Her move to TRT World highlights the increasing trend of Kenyan journalists making significant strides in international media.

Kuria is among several Kenyan journalists who have joined TRT World. Brenda Czeda Radido, another former KTN News anchor, joined TRT World in March 2024 after five years of service at KTN.

Additionally, Hope Kirubi, another Kenyan journalist, is also part of the TRT World team.

Brenda Czeda Radido
Brenda Czeda Radido Brenda Czeda Radido Pulse Live Kenya

TRT World is an international news network based in Istanbul, Turkey, covering global current affairs.

Launched in 2015, TRT World is part of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), Turkey's national public broadcaster.

The network aims to provide an alternative viewpoint to mainstream Western media, focusing on issues affecting the global south.

The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, founded in 1964, had its first TV broadcast in 1968. It is one of the founding members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), joining in 1972.

A photo of TRT World offices in Turkey
A photo of TRT World offices in Turkey Pulse Live Kenya
TRT further expanded its international cooperation by signing the Asia-Pacific Broadcast Union (ABU) agreement in 2004.

TRT owns and operates 14 TV channels, five of which are in HD, and 19 radio stations covering general entertainment, music, sports, children’s programming, and news.

The broadcaster offers content in multiple languages, including Turkish, Swahili, English, Arabic, Azeri, and Kurdish.

All TRT channels are governed by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) and adhere to the European Convention on Transfrontier Television.

Amos Robi
Former TV47 journalist lands new job in Turkey 3 months after departure

