Road to the Pulse Influencer Awards: Jury set to unveil list of 2023 nominees

This time, the stage is set for an even more captivating event, wrapped in a glamorous theme: 'The Golden Era'.

Behind the scenes, the jury is hard at work meticulously drafting the final 10 nominees for each of the 22 categories lined up in this year's awards.

After nominating hundreds of influencers, fans eagerly await kickoff for the voting phase, where they will have the opportunity to award their favourite influencers.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an impressive 12,676 nominations logged this year, it's clear that the Pulse Influencer Awards have struck a chord within the digital community.

The Jury panel includes Agnes Opondo, Felistus Gathii, Joe Mbugua, Julie Nguru, Linda Okero, Loreh Marvin, Roy Karuhize and Dan Obura.

Their mission? To reveal the crème de la crème, the top 10 nominees in each category as voting begins on Monday, September 4, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jury process was designed to be transparent and fair, and each nomination is scored based on the selection criteria.

They are some of the brightest minds in the country with a wealth of experience in the digital media landscape.

The jury will arrive at the top ten nominees per category by assessing the following factors in each of the nominees.

Creativity

This criterion evaluates the nominee's capacity to creatively convey ideas and various content types to their target audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is evident in the manner in which their content generates responses, not solely in terms of quantity, but in terms of the depth and nature of engagement each piece of their content garners.

Content Excellence and Variety

The calibre of content produced by the nominee is central to this aspect, encompassing their skill in storytelling and the diversity of content formats they explore across a specific subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, their ability to cover an array of topics within their niche is taken into account.

Engagement and cultivating a community

This criterion gauges the robustness of the connection between the influencer nominee and their followers.

It involves assessing the extent to which people actively interact with them through comments, replies, shares, quote tweets, and more – indicative of the overall level of conversation generated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proficiency in utilizing social tools

Across various social platforms, creators and influencers have access to a plethora of tools that facilitate interaction with their audience.

This aspect focuses on the nominee's adeptness in comprehending and utilizing these tools effectively to nurture their community.

It serves as an important metric, reflecting their capacity to leverage the platform to enhance their influence.

Pulse Influencer Awards celebrates content creators

ADVERTISEMENT

In its first year, the awards saw impressive participation, recording a staggering 200,562 votes across different categories.

The success of the inaugural edition paved the way for the return of the awards in 2022 and now 2023.

The voting phase and upcoming gala event

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the final list of nominees is announced, fans will have the opportunity to cast their votes for their favourite influencers.

This voting phase allows fans to actively participate in the awards and show their support for the influencers who have inspired and entertained them.

The winners will be announced during a gala event, where this year’s theme "The Golden Era: Bold & Elegant" will come to life.

The gala promises to be a night of glamour, celebration, and recognition of Africa's top influencers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pulse Influencer Awards have become an annual celebration of creativity, innovation, and digital community building.

They provide a platform for influencers to be noticed, recognized, and celebrated, showcasing the incredible talent and impact of Africa's digital content creators.

The Pulse Influencer Awards are no longer just an event; they're a testament to the fusion of creativity, innovation, and digital camaraderie.

The awards have become a podium that amplifies voices and serves as a testament to the artistry of Africa's digital content creators.