5 channels that can help influencers advance their careers

He became the only creator to bag three awards at the maiden edition, followed closely by TikToker Ajib Gathoni who took home the TikTok Influencer of the Year as well as the Dance Influencer of the Year awards.

The two creators have utilized social media spaces to emerge as the most watched and followed influencers in Kenya. Proof that social media channels bolster an influencer's career to higher heights.

Here are the five channels which work best for creators to extend their influence and grow their careers:-

Facebook

This is the most used social media platform in Kenya majorly because it was among the first to emerge and is easy to navigate.

Facebook brings together people from all classes of life, it is this diversity that gives the creators leeway to create content ranging from comedy, food, dance, fashion, health and fitness as well as travel and leisure while still sure of reaching their target audience.

On Facebook, creators can monetize their content as they grow through advert sales on the content they share especially videos.

For creators looking to create content using diverse forms, Facebook is the right place as it supports long and short videos as well as still images.

On Facebook, creators also build a rapport with creators through engagements in the comment section which compared to other platforms is authentic.

With corporate brands also tapping on digital platforms, Facebook makes it easier to approach clients for partnerships which in turn builds their brands.

Influencer Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

Instagram

This is another social media platform that has Kenyans stuck to their devices consuming loads of content from all genres.

Considered to be the biggest media-sharing platform, Instagram provides the best avenue for creators to place sponsored content and keep their fans updated on their day-to-day adventures.

On Instagram, creators enjoy profile visibility as they are easily discoverable from the layout of the platform.

TikTok

This is the fastest-growing platform with great traction for young users. The unique features of the platform have enabled users to develop creative, diverse and engaging content different from what other platforms offer.

Pulse Live Kenya

The constant update of features on the platform pushes the influencers’ creativity to create more engaging content. With TikTok, creators need not use external software to create their content as the platform offers features from which clients can build their content from scratch.

It is also easy to be discovered on the platform as there is no time limit to when a creator’s content can be shared hence also making the growth of the creator fast.

TikTok has also offered a platform where creators can share video content while incorporating text and music or any other form of audio to spice up the content.

More than once we have also seen, content from TikTok go viral something that has been a stepping stone from which creators such as Azziad Nasenya, Ajib Gathoni and Kelvin Kinuthia built their careers.

Twitter

Considered a platform for thought leaders and conversation drivers in society, Twitter has broken the barriers to emerge among the top platforms with real-time engagement for creators.

Twitter trends enable creators to utlize trending topics to ensure their content remains visible as long as the topic remains trending.

On Twitter, influencers are able to get real-time statistics on how their content has performed giving the creators a direction they should take to make more content in the future.

YouTube

For influencers looking to develop lengthy content that is catchy and with detail, YouTube is the best avenue.

With a high number of users, creators are able to develop content that can in turn be monetized even as they seek to have other brands in their videos.

The platform also builds a strong community around the creators who can engage them by giving feedback on the content developed.

Unlike other platforms, YouTube is easily accessible through mobile and other devices while retaining all the features.

The 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards will be looking to appreciate content creators who have been successful in the above platforms.