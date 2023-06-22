The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lifestyle

9 types of men you'll encounter

Lynet Okumu

From captivating men who sweep you off your feet to those who leave you broken, here are 9 types of men you'll encounter

A man folding clothes
A man folding clothes

In the vast and dynamic world of dating, women often find themselves encountering a diverse array of men, each with their own unique qualities and quirks.

From captivating individuals who sweep you off your feet to those who leave you scratching your head in confusion, the dating scene is an adventure brimming with a multitude of personalities.

Here are 10 types of men that most women are likely to encounter along their journey of love and connection.

Imagine a man who always seems content and believes that life should provide him with everything he desires without much effort. He finds comfort in lounging on the couch, enjoying the ease of doing nothing.

A man sleeping on a couch
A man sleeping on a couch Pulse Live Kenya

His pride might come from past accomplishments, and he happily embraces the present, avoiding the hard work and effort needed for ambition.

This type of man is incredibly charming and has a magnetic presence that captivates those around him.

With his smooth talk and captivating smile, he effortlessly maneuvers through the complexities of dating.

A couple laughing
A couple laughing Pulse Live Kenya

However, it's important to be cautious because behind his confident façade, he is skilled at playing the field and often leaves a trail of heartbreak behind him.

This man is a delicate blend of emotional depth and vulnerability. He wears his heart on his sleeve, effortlessly connecting with his empathetic nature.

His profound understanding of emotions creates an intimate atmosphere, where conversations flow like poetry and empathy takes center stage.

Meet the man whose spirit yearns for the thrill of the unknown. He possesses an insatiable appetite for adventure and thrives on the adrenaline rush that life's escapades bring.

With a twinkle in his eye and a wild spirit, he offers a tantalizing invitation to a world where spontaneity reigns supreme.

This person loves to explore and learn about a wide range of topics. They enjoy having deep and thought-provoking conversations, and they want a partner who can keep up with their intellectual interests.

They are highly motivated to succeed and their thirst for knowledge pushes them forward

This man is an eternal dreamer, forever in pursuit of a fairytale love story. He believes in grand gestures, starry-eyed declarations of affection, and the power of true love.

A romantic man giving her woman a flower
A romantic man giving her woman a flower Pulse Live Kenya

He sees the world through the lens of romance.

Here stands a man driven by an unquenchable thirst for success. He possesses a clear vision of his goals and passionately pursues them with unyielding determination.

His ambitions extend beyond the boundaries of personal achievement, as he seeks a partner who can accompany him on the path to greatness.

Amidst the whirlwind of personalities, this man stands as a pillar of stability and reliability. He is the one who remains by your side through thick and thin, offering unwavering support and unconditional love.

