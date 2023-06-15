In a society where gender roles and expectations have long been ingrained, Kenyan men sometimes find themselves adhering to amusing and perplexing notions of masculinity.
6 amusing and peculiar habits of Kenyan men
Carry an Umbrella or go to jail? Some Kenyan men would rather spend 50 years in jail than carry an umbrella when it's raining!
These traits, which may appear trivial to an outsider, hold a significant place in the realm of manhood.
Peering into the daily lives of some Kenyan men, here are series of intriguing behaviors that expose their underlying insecurities.
Cannot carry an umbrella
When it comes to rain, some Kenyan men possess an unspoken code. Rather than carrying an umbrella to shield themselves from the downpour, they would rather endure the drenching rainwater.
In their minds, holding an umbrella is perceived as an affront to their masculinity. So, they march on, soaked but resolute, in their quest to prove their unwavering toughness.
Cannot eat a full banana in public
When it comes to enjoying a simple snack like a banana, some Kenyan men exhibit an amusing split of their own.
Fearful of the judgment of others, many men would rather awkwardly break a banana in two or forgo eating it altogether.
The association of eating a whole banana with femininity leads to this comical sight of men grappling with a fruit.
The ice cream cone & sausage syndrome
In a twist that combines food and absurdity, some Kenyan men view eating ice cream cones or sausages as ridiculous and even homophobic.
Who knew a simple snack could evoke such anxiety?
To moisturize or not moisturize?
For most Kenyan men, the answer is clear. The notion of applying lotion beyond visible body parts like the face and hands is often dismissed as unnecessary.
The belief that 'real men' shouldn't engage in such practices leaves their legs and other parts longing for some much-needed hydration.
Similarly, the idea of carrying lip balm to keep their lips moisturized is often met with resistance. As a result, cracked lips and dry skin become unfortunate badges of honor.
Cannot go to the hospital
The concept of 'mwanaume ni kujikaza' (a man must tough it out) has ingrained in some Kenyan men a deep aversion to seeking medical help.
They would rather endure pain or illness silently than admit vulnerability and seek professional assistance.
Cannot carry a lady's handbag
You will hear statements such as 'nijipate mimi?' from some kenyan men when they are requested by their ladies to hold their handbags.
It is often associated with femininity, which is not their portion!
Cannot sit next to a nduthi guy
Dating or married couples can easily relate with this. Some Kenyan men will never sit next to a nduthi guy or sit in between his lady and the guy. In fact, they lightly say it is a taboo!
