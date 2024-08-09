Why police can't find Wanjigi inside his mansion with hidden fortress [Photos]

A multi-agency team, including heavily armed officers, surrounded the home in a bid to locate Wanjigi, who was reportedly absent during the searches.

The operation began on the evening of August 8, when police in combat gear arrived at the scene.

Wanjigi himself shared footage on social media, depicting the police presence and questioning the motives behind the raid.

ADVERTISEMENT

His son, Maina Wanjigi, expressed concerns over the repeated police actions against their family, suggesting that these raids are politically motivated, especially when they voice dissent against the government.

Photos inside Jimi Wanjigi's masion in Muthaiga Pulse Live Kenya

3 raids at Jimi Wanjigi house

According to the family the police conducted three separate searches. One on Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. when they breached the entrance, another at midnight and the last one on Friday morning at around 6:00 a.m.

The power and internet connection to the house was severed, forcing the family to navigate the raid in the dark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the extensive search efforts, police were unable to locate Wanjigi.

According to lawyer Willis Otieno, the police officers searched all the rooms in the house and only managed to confiscate iPhones belonging to the family members, iPads, walkie-talkies used for house communications and a receipt for fuel.

"Surprisingly at 6:00 a.m. in the morning, my clients were woken up by marauding men wearing balaclavas and carrying assault rifles," he said.

Watch how an elite team of police officers entered Wanjigi's house below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers at Jimi Wanjigi's house in Muthaiga Pulse Live Kenya

Hidden strong room

The news desk could not verify Wanjigi's whereabouts at the time but according to past news reports, the mansion, designed by Perla Lichi a luxury interior designer based in the US, has a safe house that is not easily accessible by outsiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, police officers camped in the house for days but were also unable to find Wanjigi following his fallout with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Following the police operation in 2017, he resurfaced in a media briefing at his house, much to the surprise of Kenyans and police officers.

Photos inside Jimi Wanjigi's masion in Muthaiga Pulse Live Kenya

While giving Eric Omondi a tour of his house in 2022, Wanjigi made reference to the past raid in which he hid inside the house and police officers were unable to get him.

"This is where they tried and failed?" one of the people on the tour asked the businessman.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They (police officers) got in but they didn't find me, but I was right here," Wanjigi quipped.

Photos inside Jimi Wanjigi's masion in Muthaiga

Jimi Wanjigi's residence on 44 Muthaiga Road is not just any ordinary home; it's a fortress of luxury and sophistication, designed to reflect the opulence and power of its owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stepping into the house is like entering a realm of extravagance. The home boasts an array of lavish spaces, each more impressive than the last.

Photos inside Jimi Wanjigi's masion in Muthaiga Pulse Live Kenya

Among them is the Hibachi conference room, where business meetings and family gatherings take place amidst rich wooden finishes and custom-designed furnishings.

The room is equipped with modern amenities, combining functionality with elegance, making it a perfect setting for high-stakes discussions.

The home theatre is another marvel, featuring plush leather seats and a starry ceiling, providing an immersive experience for movie enthusiasts. Adjacent to this is a recreation area complete with a billiards table, where Wanjigi and his guests can unwind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos inside Jimi Wanjigi's masion in Muthaiga Pulse Live Kenya

Living spaces in the mansion are adorned with ornate ceilings, grand fireplaces, and bespoke furniture, all echoing a classic yet contemporary design.

The master suite, with its opulent bed, luxurious drapes, and a chandelier that commands attention, is the epitome of comfort and style.

The casual dining area, with its detailed carvings and ambient lighting, offers a warm and inviting atmosphere for family meals.

Outside, the mansion's expansive terrace, lined with grand columns, offers a serene space to relax in woven hanging chairs, overlooking lush gardens that are meticulously maintained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The indoor swimming pool is another highlight, a sanctuary of calm where one can escape the hustle and bustle of the outside world.

But beyond its beauty, the house is also a fortress. Known for its intricate security features, the mansion includes a safe house that has been notoriously difficult for outsiders to access.

This, coupled with Wanjigi's extensive knowledge of his own home, has allowed him to elude capture during previous police operations.

Photos inside Jimi Wanjigi's masion in Muthaiga Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT