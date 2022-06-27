Comedian Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction[Photos]

Through his Instagram stories, Mulamwah showed the house which is still on its foundation stage, saying that while praying for the price of unga to go down Kenyans should also pray for the price of construction materials to go down.

Mulamwah said the cost of laying the foundation alone equalled the price of a good car.

“While you pray for the prices of unga to go down please remember the price of steel, cement and stones. These things are expensive, the foundation alone has cost the price of a good car,” Mulamwah noted.

Comedian Mulamwah's house under construction Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian joins a long list of other celebrities who are engaged in construction of their homes or that or their parents.

Actress Dorea Chege of local soap opera Maria, has shared pictures of her mansion which is under construction. Chege shared a brief snippet of the site that is a beehive of activities with inspirational captions attached to the clip.

"If you can dream it, you can do it. Just a small girl with big dreams,” read Dorea’s caption.

Dorea Chege shares photo of house under construction Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan singer Otile Brown has shared photos of a new mansion he is building and his fans are happy. Taking to his Insta-stories Otile mentioned that he is in the race to complete the mansion within the next 5 months.

“For real buying a house is not the same as building one … building is special trying to finish this in five months inshallah. Its two months and now,” Otile Brown shared.

Singer Otile Brown shares photos of the new mansion he is building Pulse Live Kenya

Other celebrities have also shared beautiful houses they have constructed for their parents.