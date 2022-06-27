Comedian Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction[Photos]

Comedian David Oyando popularly known as Mulamwah has shared photos of house under construction.
Mulamwah decried the high cost of construction material saying as the price of unga drops, that of construction should equally go down
Through his Instagram stories, Mulamwah showed the house which is still on its foundation stage, saying that while praying for the price of unga to go down Kenyans should also pray for the price of construction materials to go down.
Mulamwah said the cost of laying the foundation alone equalled the price of a good car.
“While you pray for the prices of unga to go down please remember the price of steel, cement and stones. These things are expensive, the foundation alone has cost the price of a good car,” Mulamwah noted.
The comedian joins a long list of other celebrities who are engaged in construction of their homes or that or their parents.
Actress Dorea Chege of local soap opera Maria, has shared pictures of her mansion which is under construction. Chege shared a brief snippet of the site that is a beehive of activities with inspirational captions attached to the clip.
"If you can dream it, you can do it. Just a small girl with big dreams,” read Dorea’s caption.
Kenyan singer Otile Brown has shared photos of a new mansion he is building and his fans are happy. Taking to his Insta-stories Otile mentioned that he is in the race to complete the mansion within the next 5 months.
“For real buying a house is not the same as building one … building is special trying to finish this in five months inshallah. Its two months and now,” Otile Brown shared.
Other celebrities have also shared beautiful houses they have constructed for their parents.
On May 6, 2022 Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka unveiled the house he has built for his mother as a show of appreciation.
