Ida Odinga at 74: Shared memories with Raila, hearty dance & colourful party

Charles Ouma

Mama Ida Odinga turned 74 years old on Saturday, August 24 with Raila Odinga’s family throwing a lavish party to celebrate the day.

The colourful even was attended by high-profile guests from across the political divide as well as entertainment and business circles.

The former Prime who addressed guests divulged that he had other engagements which he had to cancel to be present at Mama Ida’s birthday party.

The former Prime Minister spoke fondly of his wife who he lovingly referred to as Nyar Gem (daughter of Gem).

"This is a very special occasion once again to gather here and celebrate Nyargem. I was supposed to go to some places today but I had to cancel to be here," Raila stated.

Song and dance characterized the night with guests making merry as a perfect blend of timeless rhumba, benga and ohangla music keeping guests on their feet.

The couple reflected on their marriage, the challenges and the successes over the years from the early days of marriage, involvement in politics, raising a family and their journey together spanning more than 50 years.

Political leaders from across the political divide who were present at the event include Governors Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, Anne Waiguru, Wavinya Ndeti and Johnson Sakaja, Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, among others.

Mama Ida thanked the guests in attendance and jokingly remarked that it was a great day as she had been introduced by none other than Raila who she mentioned does not do so on many occasions.

"Today is a great day for me because I have been introduced by none other than Baba, in many cases he doesn't introduce me. Thank you to those who are here because I know you are all here for me," Ida stated.

The event saw the couple celebrate their shared memories of their journey together and their enduring bond that spans several decades and which stood strong through difficult times, including detention.

Earlier on Mama Ida shared that her focus in her 74th year of life will be on helping people affected by mental health issues.

“My theme for this year is how to deal with mental health particularly mental health problems among the youth. I want many to join me so that as many as possible become champions of campaign against mental health problems.” Mama Ida explained.

She will team up with Chiromo hospital in this mission and urged as many people as possible to come on board.

Charles Ouma

Ida Odinga at 74: Shared memories with Raila, hearty dance & colourful party

Ida Odinga at 74: Shared memories with Raila, hearty dance & colourful party

