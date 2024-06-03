The sports category has moved to a new website.

8 benefits you get by holding a wedding on a weekday instead of a weekend

Amos Robi

While a weekday wedding may not be the traditional choice, it offers numerous benefits that can make your special day even more memorable and enjoyable

A couple wedding
A couple wedding

In recent years, more and more couples are opting for weekday weddings instead of the traditional weekend nuptials.

This shift offers a plethora of advantages that range from financial savings to a more intimate celebration. If you’re planning your big day, here are some compelling reasons to consider holding your wedding on a weekday.

One of the most notable benefits of a weekday wedding is the potential for significant cost savings.

Many venues offer discounted rates for events held Monday through Thursday, sometimes slashing prices by as much as 50%.

These savings can also extend to other vendors, including photographers, caterers, and florists, who often have more availability and lower rates during the week.

Popular wedding venues and sought-after vendors can book up years in advance for weekend dates.

A couple during their wedding
A couple during their wedding Pulse Live Kenya
By choosing a weekday, you’ll have a much wider selection of options. This increased availability means you’re more likely to secure your dream venue and top-choice vendors, ensuring your wedding day is exactly as you envisioned.

Weekday weddings often have a smaller guest list, as it might be difficult for everyone to take time off work.

While this might seem like a downside, it can actually lead to a more intimate and personalized celebration.

With fewer guests, you can spend more time with each one, creating meaningful memories and a relaxed atmosphere.

Hosting your wedding on a weekday sets your celebration apart from the typical Saturday or Sunday affair.

Your guests will remember your wedding not just for its uniqueness but also for the extra effort you put into planning a weekday event. It adds a special touch that can make your day even more memorable.

Getting married on a weekday can make honeymoon planning more flexible. You can depart immediately after the wedding, avoiding the weekend rush, or take a few days to relax before jetting off.

This flexibility can lead to better travel deals and a more enjoyable start to your married life.

A bride in her gown during her wedding
A bride in her gown during her wedding Pulse Live Kenya

7 common things brides do with their gowns after weddings

While some guests may need to adjust their schedules, others will appreciate the break from the norm.

A weekday wedding can feel like a mini-vacation, allowing guests to take a day or two off work and enjoy a long weekend.

Additionally, local guests may find it easier to attend without the usual weekend obligations.

With a smaller, more intimate gathering, your guests are likely to be more engaged in the celebration. They’ll have more opportunities to interact with you and other attendees, fostering a warm, communal atmosphere. This engagement can make your wedding feel even more special and cherished.

an-extravagant-kenyan-couple-holds-a-white-wedding
an-extravagant-kenyan-couple-holds-a-white-wedding Pulse Live Kenya
7 reasons couples are opting for simpler weddings over traditional white weddings

Weekday weddings allow for more creative and customized timelines. Without the pressure to fit everything into a single weekend day, you can spread out events and activities over multiple days, creating a series of memorable experiences for your guests.

