Like any other game, there are rules to follow to when it comes to sharing your nudes with someone. That is if you really must send them in the first place.

Let’s get directly to it, shall we? Check out these do’s and don’t of sending your nudes to someone:

1. Ask yourself if you really must send them



Before you even click the send button, be sure that you want to do that. Once it’s done, that’s it and you never know what will happen next.

2. Don’t send nudes unless asked to

You can’t just be chatting with someone and decide to send them nudes from nowhere. If the person hasn’t requested to see your nudes, why bother sending them? They are probably not interested.

3. Be ready to face the consequences



It’s not once that we have seen people’s nudes and s3x videos being leaked online. By now, you should always bear in mind that there is a possibility of you trending on twitter or Kilimani Mums and Dads just because of those nudes you are sharing. Can you handle that? If not, never share your nudes with anyone.

4. Never send nudes to your mpango wa kando



For Christ’s sake, these people can destroy you without a second thought. Ukiwakosea tu kidogo, the next thing they will think is leaking the nudes to tarnish your name.

5. Be sure you trust the person

Even if it’s your girlfriend or boyfriend, do you trust them? You only want to share nudes with someone you are 100% sure that they will not show or send them to someone else.

6. Keep your face out of it



Nudes don’t have to expose your body to toe. You can send your sexy photo in lingerie or just the upper part of your body for guys. If you have to show off your ‘vital’ organs, you can opt to blur your face or crop it out altogether.

7. Never ignore your gut



Your gut is hardly wrong. If it doesn’t feel right, then it’s not right.

8. Let nobody pressure you to send nudes

If you don’t want to send them, not even your wife, husband or friend with benefits should compel you to do so.