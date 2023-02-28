ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Auntie Jemimah opens up for the 1st time about cause of her daughter's death

Amos Robi

Auntie Jemimah lost her daughter at 34 weeks

Radio Presenter Auntie Jemimah
Radio Presenter Auntie Jemimah

Gukena FM radio presenter Auntie Jemimah has opened up for the first time about the cause of her first child's loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Kamau Mwangi, the now mother of one revealed that she lost her daughter Nduta due to gestational diabetes, which was not detected early enough.

"We lost the baby due to Gestational Diabetes. It was not detected early enough, the day I was to go for the test I postponed it as I had something else I was doing.

“I was to go on a Friday but I pushed the appointment to the next week. I do not know exactly at what point the baby died,” Jemimah said.

Radio Personality Auntie Jemimah
Radio Personality Auntie Jemimah Radio Personality Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Auntie Jemimah lectures celebrities blaming her child's passing on her maternity shoot

Jemimah further noted that she had a difficult time dealing with her loss, as she was constantly reminded of her baby by seeing other people's children and hospital records that she had in her possession.

"There are so many triggers. I lost the baby in September and seeing other people's kids would trigger me, seeing other women pregnant also triggered me.

"The hospital records were also a trigger for me, I had to keep them away until I bumped them when cleaning up the bedroom, that was also a trigger," she said.

However, Jemimah found joy when she got pregnant for the second time. She kept her pregnancy under wraps until she finally delivered in December 2022.

Auntie Jemimah announces birth of daughter
Auntie Jemimah announces birth of daughter Auntie Jemimah announces birth of daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ex-Inooro anchor Muthoni Wa Mukiri expecting her 1st child

Jemimah added that hearing the cry of her baby was great for her having lost her first child.

"Carrying a rainbow baby is one of the hardest journeys any woman would go through because you're constantly worrying, being super cautious, getting all sorts of unsolicited opinions, and so much more.

"But it is rewarding! Hearing the cry of my little baby was all the healing I needed after pushing a still baby in 2021," Auntie Jemimah said.

The radio presenter further urged mothers who had lost children to seek therapy to get through the rough experience.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How dates increase sperm count and why men should eat them regularly

How dates increase sperm count and why men should eat them regularly

3 beautiful things that happen when the honeymoon phase ends

3 beautiful things that happen when the honeymoon phase ends

Auntie Jemimah opens up for the 1st time about cause of her daughter's death

Auntie Jemimah opens up for the 1st time about cause of her daughter's death

12 secrets every woman should know for healthy, beautiful nails

12 secrets every woman should know for healthy, beautiful nails

Men: 5 simple ways to get a girl interested

Men: 5 simple ways to get a girl interested

Grace Ekirapa shares heartwarming video bonding with daughter AJ

Grace Ekirapa shares heartwarming video bonding with daughter AJ

Rapper Msupa S announces arrival of baby number 2

Rapper Msupa S announces arrival of baby number 2

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple watering a plant together. Photo by Safari Consoler

10 things women do that make men melt inside, according to AI app ChatGPT

Lenana and wife Hellen

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Happy couple sharing a smile [Credit: Dean Mitchell Getty]

Men: 5 simple ways to get a girl interested

Msupa S shows off baby bump

Rapper Msupa S announces arrival of baby number 2