Auntie Jemimah opens up for the 1st time about cause of her daughter's death

In an interview with Kamau Mwangi, the now mother of one revealed that she lost her daughter Nduta due to gestational diabetes, which was not detected early enough.

"We lost the baby due to Gestational Diabetes. It was not detected early enough, the day I was to go for the test I postponed it as I had something else I was doing.

“I was to go on a Friday but I pushed the appointment to the next week. I do not know exactly at what point the baby died,” Jemimah said.

Radio Personality Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

Jemimah further noted that she had a difficult time dealing with her loss, as she was constantly reminded of her baby by seeing other people's children and hospital records that she had in her possession.

"There are so many triggers. I lost the baby in September and seeing other people's kids would trigger me, seeing other women pregnant also triggered me.

"The hospital records were also a trigger for me, I had to keep them away until I bumped them when cleaning up the bedroom, that was also a trigger," she said.

However, Jemimah found joy when she got pregnant for the second time. She kept her pregnancy under wraps until she finally delivered in December 2022.

Auntie Jemimah announces birth of daughter Pulse Live Kenya

Jemimah added that hearing the cry of her baby was great for her having lost her first child.

"Carrying a rainbow baby is one of the hardest journeys any woman would go through because you're constantly worrying, being super cautious, getting all sorts of unsolicited opinions, and so much more.

"But it is rewarding! Hearing the cry of my little baby was all the healing I needed after pushing a still baby in 2021," Auntie Jemimah said.