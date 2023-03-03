ADVERTISEMENT
5 tips to quickly improve communication with your partner

Lynet Okumu

Here are five tips to help you quickly improve communication and connection with your partner.

Effective communication and conflict resolution are essential in any relationship.

Communication is not just about the words you use but also about how and when you say them.

Most problems could be solved if couples get their communication right. Here are five tips to help you quickly improve communication with your partner.

When communicating something to your partner, it is important to make sure that you're using the right tone.

No matter how right you are, if your tone is harsh or aggressive, there is a high chance that your partner will become defensive.

It is crucial to approach your partner calmly and composedly, especially when discussing sensitive topics.

Consider your partner's mental state before starting any conversation. For example, if your partner is hungry or they just finished nursing the baby and is tired, they may not be in the right frame of mind to listen to you.

Choose a time when they're relaxed and open to hearing what you have to say.

It is important to structure your words carefully based on whether you convey information or express emotion.

This will help you communicate your message more effectively and ensure that your partner understands what you are saying.

During a conversation, your partner can pick up on nonverbal cues such as rolling your eyes, pressing your phone, or crossing your arms.

These actions communicate a lack of attentiveness and respect, which can negatively impact your communication.

Before starting a conversation, knowing what you want to achieve from it is important. Do you want a hug or a solution to a problem?

Clearly defining your expectations beforehand can help you communicate more effectively and reduce misunderstandings.

Improving communication with your partner is a continuous process. Applying the five tips lets you communicate more effectively with your partner and build a stronger relationship.

