Esther Passaris happy to be grandma, meet her 27-year-old daughter Makena Ngugi

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is overjoyed to learn that she will soon become a grandmother, after waiting for 27 years for this special moment.
Passaris' daughter, Makena Maria Ngugi, is expecting a child, and Passaris shared the news online while extending her heartfelt wishes for her daughter's success in this new chapter of her life on her birthday.
"Happy, happy birthday to my wonderful daughter, Makenna. I pray that the good Lord grants you a long, healthy, and prosperous life, blessed with all that your heart desires and more.
"You have achieved More highs than lows in these 27 years. The lows were but lessons that you took in stride, and emerged even stronger," Passaris wrote.
Who is Makena Ngugi?
Makena Ngugi is a familiar name to many Kenyans, especially those who follow Esther Passaris on her social media platforms.
Passaris often shares pictures of Makena during significant milestones in her life. After marrying her Ivorian husband, Malick, in 2022, Makena currently resides outside the country.
It is now revealed that she is pregnant, adding to the joyous news surrounding the Passaris family.
"You have earned your first degree, found love, moved to another country, and established yourself in your career.
"And now, you are about to embark on a new journey as a mother. I love you and thank God for the miracle of being your mother. Happy birthday baby girl," Passaris wrote on her Facebook account.
Before Makena's marriage, numerous Kenyan men expressed their interest in settling down with her.
However, her mother, Passaris, made it clear that she would never give her daughter's hand in marriage to just any man.
At the time, Makena was 22 years old and still pursuing her education. After completing her studies, she obtained a degree, marking an important milestone in her academic journey.
