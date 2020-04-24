Are you bored and tired of staying indoors all day with your partner? That’s expected and having nothing to do can trigger unnecessary arguments and fights.

Honestly, we are all tired of staying indoors and look forward to when we can go out again and party all weekend long. But for now, we work with what we have as we continue staying at home. If you are looking for something to keep your love life ablaze, below are a few things you can do with your partner indoors:

1. Teach each other a new skill

African American Couple Cooking. Shutterstock

There is definitely something you know so well but your partner doesn’t know. You might be good at graphic design and your partner is probably great at playing the guitar. Use this time to teach each other different skills.

2. Learn a new skill together

Another thing you can do to avoid boredom during quarantine is to learn a new skill. Look for something exciting online that you are both willing to learn and enrol. It can also be something simple like learning how to make pizza together.

3. A spa night right at home

Massage gif (GIFER)

How about having a spa night right at your home? Get everything ready, put on those nice robes and get started. Soak your feet, give each other manicures and pedicures, mask, give each other a massage and incorporate whatever fun thing you like as you enjoy a glass of your favourite wine.

4. Have a game night

You have probably done a game night before with your friends. But have you done it with your partner? Try it and challenge each other’s knowledge just for fun.

5. Candle-lit dinner

Black couple on a date. Rodale

You can treat each other to a candle-lit dinner on alternate weekends. Dress up like you are going out for dinner and listen to your favourite playlist as you enjoy the specially prepared dinner.

6. Yoga with bae

Yoga Essence

There is no better way to relax and keep fit than doing yoga with someone you love. You can follow tutorials for beginners online and make it a daily challenge. It could be the first thing you do in the morning before taking up on other responsibilities.