Fashion designer Diman Mkare announces expecting first child [Photos]

Fashion designer Diman Mkare has announced expecting his first child with his girlfriend content creator Curl 254.
The award-winning fashion designer on his Instagram page made the announcement expressing joy as he awaits his bundle of joy.
“First came love, then came you❤️some things in life are so special that you keep it private. been growing in peace. Patiently waiting for our biggest blessing of 2023. Can’t wait to see what God has in store,” Mkare said.
Here are congratulatory messages from friends:
antoniothemc ❤️ Na maisha yanasonga tu.. Hongera watu wangu. One love
kriserroh Mapenziiiii ❤️🙌🏽 Congratulations are in order
martinkimathi_ My guy did the ting 🔥 blessings to the family ❤️
sara_kamy Congratulations ❤️safe delivery mami you will make very beautiful parents😍
deeqson_qiiru Mambo ni Kama hii sasa. Congratulations bro. Diapers nazo lazima utapata
Diman Mkare fashion profile
Diman Mkare has made a name for himself in the fashion industry due to his sharp criticism of celebrity fashion choices.
Inspired by Tanzanian star Juma Jux who besides singing is a fashion designer, Mkare also owns a cloth line where he sells fashion outfits for both men and women.
According to Mkare, only singers Master Piece and Otile Brown have proven to understand celebrity fashion trends.
In 2016, Mkare won the Creative Stylist of the Year at the Namibia Fashion Week.
