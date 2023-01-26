Fashion designer Diman Mkare announces expecting first child [Photos]

The award-winning fashion designer on his Instagram page made the announcement expressing joy as he awaits his bundle of joy.

“First came love, then came you❤️some things in life are so special that you keep it private. been growing in peace. Patiently waiting for our biggest blessing of 2023. Can’t wait to see what God has in store,” Mkare said.

Diman Mkare and his girlfriend expecting first child Pulse Live Kenya

Here are congratulatory messages from friends:

antoniothemc ❤️ Na maisha yanasonga tu.. Hongera watu wangu. One love

kriserroh Mapenziiiii ❤️🙌🏽 Congratulations are in order

martinkimathi_ My guy did the ting 🔥 blessings to the family ❤️

sara_kamy Congratulations ❤️safe delivery mami you will make very beautiful parents😍

deeqson_qiiru Mambo ni Kama hii sasa. Congratulations bro. Diapers nazo lazima utapata

Diman Mkare fashion profile

Diman Mkare has made a name for himself in the fashion industry due to his sharp criticism of celebrity fashion choices.

Inspired by Tanzanian star Juma Jux who besides singing is a fashion designer, Mkare also owns a cloth line where he sells fashion outfits for both men and women.

According to Mkare, only singers Master Piece and Otile Brown have proven to understand celebrity fashion trends.