Fashion police Diman Mkare & girlfriend welcome firstborn daughter

The news was shared by Diman on Instagram on March 13, 2023, along with a series of photos of Curl and their newborn daughter.

Diman's caption was filled with excitement and pride as he shared the details of his daughter's birth.

"Exactly what I promised you, My Queen. Being by your side from start to finish. Now, new chapter, Parenthood... I personally will always have your back, support you and go through everything with you, like l have always been. A thank you for everything," Diman wrote.

The announcement comes after the couple revealed their pregnancy news in January 2023, sending fans and well-wishers into a frenzy.

Their followers have been eagerly anticipating the birth of their child, and many have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

The fashionista has been sharing his life journey with his fans, and his announcement of his daughter's birth is no exception.

The post was met with an outpouring of love from followers, with many sending their congratulations and well wishes to the couple.

The couple's relationship has been closely followed by their fans, with many admiring their love and commitment to each other.

Diman's post was a clear testament to their bond, expressing his love and gratitude towards his partner.

Fashion Stylist Diman Mkare

Here are some of the reactions from friends and fans

nanaowiti Congratulations to you two.

masterpieceking_ Congratulations to you and your family brodie.

aggie_the_dance_queen Congratulations. You guys will love this new chapter.

fezzoh_matata Congratulations bro. Karibu huku sasa. Ukitaka mawaidha ya wazee unione kando.

_kelvin.mw bro is officially a Dad.

Diman Mkare's fashion career

Diman Mkare is a fashion designer popularly known for constantly calling out celebrities with lousy fashion tastes.

He owns a clothesline, which he says was an inspiration from other designers across Africa, such as Juma Jux, who works under the African Boy Label.

He has made a name for himself in the fashion industry after dressing several celebrities across the country.

