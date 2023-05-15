For fathers: 4 ways to recover after baby mama drama, according to Kabi WaJesus

During an interview with Eve Mungai, Kabi provided fellow men with tips on how to be involved in their children's lives, especially if they missed certain phases of their upbringing.

Kabi faced a lot of criticism after his baby mama accused him of being a deadbeat dad, but he has learned how to overcome the situation after everything that occurred.

Accept everything and love your child

Kabi WaJesus initially disowned Abby as his daughter when online rumors emerged, claiming that he had fathered the child with his cousin.

However, after the DNA results were revealed and confirmed that he was indeed the biological father, the father of three had no choice but to accept Abby as his daughter and embrace her into his life.

During the interview, Kabi admitted that there was pain associated with what had happened, but now he eagerly anticipates witnessing his daughter's growth with love and witnessing her achieve what God has in store for her.

It's never too late

Kabi is now a happy man after reuniting with his daughter, although he feels like he wasted a whole six years during which he was not with Abby.

According to Kabi, it is never too late to develop a bond with your daughter, even if you were previously absent as a father.

"This is an encouragement to fathers out there who have fathered children and they have not been there for them for a very long time. Mimi nimeingi na nimeingilia kati kati. It seems like it's late but it is never too late.

"You can come and supporting your child in ways that you can and start being available for that child," Kabi said.

According to Kabi, he has come to the conclusion that he will be more involved in Abby's life now, recognizing that he missed out on being a part of certain stages in her upbringing.

Include your wife in your child's journey

If you have a wife, it is important to include her in your child's journey once you decide to be involved in their growth.

Although things may not always work out smoothly, it is beneficial to give it a try, especially considering that you will be introducing your wife to your stepchild.

Milly WaJesus has embraced the task of helping her husband bond with his daughter, despite all the drama that unfolded when Abby was introduced into their lives.

"I really support my husband when it comes to him supporting Abby and it has been a process for us tomerge the families like making her feel she is part of the family," Milly said.

Milly added that she loves witnessing Kabi's interactions with Abby, as well as observing her own children spending time with Abby.

Support your wife in the whole process

During the interview, Kabi emphasized that online bullies often target one's wife when such stories arise, but it is crucial to always support her.