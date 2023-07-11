New Chelsea fan! Jamal Gaddafi announces birth of 2nd daughter

The former TV host, who is an avid Chelsea fan, shared the exciting news with his fans on Instagram, Monday afternoon.

In his post, the proud dad of four welcomed Malak to their family, teasing his fans that Malak will also be brought up as a Chelsea fan.

"Its a girl! Alhamdullah Alhamdulillah, Allah has blessed us with another girl. Welcome to the world, Princess Malak. May Allah make you amongst the happiest of people, beautiful. I love you so much already.

"I promise you I will take care of you until the end of eternity. Chelsea family has a new member now. New signing, HERE WE GO," Jamal wrote.

Jamal Gaddafi holding his new born daughter Pulse Live Kenya

With the arrival of his second daughter, Jamal Gaddafi now embraces fatherhood as a proud parent of four children. He welcomed his first child, a son named Prince Eyaad, in 2016.

In 2018, his family expanded with the birth of his first daughter, Mayra. This was followed by the birth of his son Emaad in 2021, and now, the arrival of his fourth born, Malak.

How Jamal Gaddafi met his wife, Ahlam

The love story between Jamal Gaddafi and his wife, Ahlam Faysal, began on social media. They first connected on Snapchat, where Jamal was captivated by Ahlam's photos and videos.

Their encounter was accidental, but fate intervened as they coincidentally met at the Jamia Mosque, Nairobi.

Jamal Gaddafi with his wife and children Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on their initial interaction, Jamal shared: "I noticed how she was beautiful and commented on her pictures and also messaged her. She ignored me, though."

Despite the initial setback, their paths crossed, leading them to a journey of love, commitment, and the joys of parenthood.

Jamal has previously said his wife is the type he prayed praising her as an understanding woman.

"She is very laid back. You can go to a function with her and even forget she is there."

"I prayed even before I got her as a wife. I asked God to give me a woman that is understanding," he said.

