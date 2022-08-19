Jamal Gaddafi recounts how friends failed him when he wanted to vie for MP

Jamal narrated that he was forced to drop his 2022 bid for Malindi MP after friends failed to provide support.

“People asked me why I stepped down from the Malindi MP race, I had ambitions to run for office, I created public forums for friends to support me but the truth is the enemy of a young person is another young person. 99% of the friends I have did not support me,” he stated.

Jamal noted that having many friends did not mean they will support you when you need them. He insisted that it was better to listen to the older generation than his peers as he had learned the hard way.

“The number of friends surrounding you doesn’t mean they are going to support you, I will continue to listen to older people because I have witnessed for myself. When I needed my peers they were not there, with my peers let’s talk about other things and then that’s it,” Jamal remarked.

The former TV presenter continued to say that support did not have to only be monetary but could also be in form of encouragement and moral support. He also noted that should any young person need his support he was going to deliver.

