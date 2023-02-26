ADVERTISEMENT
Rapper Msupa S announces arrival of baby number 2

Amos Robi

Msupa S announced expecting baby number two in December 2022 just a month after wedding her long-time boyfriend

US-based Kenyan rapper Msupa S has given birth to her second child, as she announced in a recent Instagram post. The rapper shared a video where she was seen holding her newborn while dancing joyfully. In the caption, she wrote, "9 months later my sweetheart is here."

Msupa S had announced her pregnancy back in December 2022, just a month after tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend. On her wedding day, the rapper shared her excitement with her fans by saying, "3 years down the line and finally today on the 18th of November 2022 I said yes I do to my best friend and the love of my life."

The news of Msupa S' new arrival has been received with an outpouring of love and congratulations from her fans and followers on social media. Many of her fans have expressed their excitement and sent well wishes to the rapper and her family.

Msupa S' journey as a rapper has been a remarkable one. She started her music career in Kenya and quickly gained popularity for her unique style, which blended Kalenjin and Swahili lyrics.

She later moved to the United States where she settled down with her boyfriend.

Msupa S was popular for her hit collabo ‘Watajua Hawajui’ featuring Khaligraph Jones which saw become a house hold name.

Other songs by Msupa S include, 'I don't care', 'Hello Hello' and 'Utatii'.

The rapper however went slow on music after relocating to the United States.

