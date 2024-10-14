The couple, who married just over two weeks ago, shared the challenges they’ve faced, beliefs they once held, and the different paths they might have taken if they knew then what they know now.

Mike Mondo shares surprising change in Shiko Nguru since they got married

Mike and Shiko tied the knot at the Attorney General’s office. Reflecting on their relationship and journey so far, they revealed that they have been happily married for just over two weeks.

Mike Mondo with wife Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

During a recent conversation on their Heart to Heart podcast, Mike shared some of the changes he has noticed in Shiko since they got married, saying, “We are two weeks plus married, and I like the married you. Before, you were more volatile, but now, you’re much calmer.”

He gave an example from a recent morning when he accidentally made some noise early in the day.

Normally, Shiko would have been upset, but this time, she remained calm and supportive, which pleasantly surprised him.

Shiko Nguru's reflections: Learning to let go

Shiko, reflecting on her past, shared some of the important lessons she’s learned about herself, particularly in terms of relationships.

She admitted that much of her personal growth came through trial and error.

“If I could write a letter to my 18-year-old self, it would be all about distinguishing between liking someone as a friend and being in love,” Shiko explained.

“I got into my first long-term relationship at 18, and we were married by the time I was 21 or 22,and it went for seven years. I would tell myself that it’s important to recognise the difference between friendship and romantic love. You might like someone, but that doesn’t mean you’re in love with them," she continued.

Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

She also reflected on the importance of having the courage to walk away from relationships that aren’t working. In her 20s and 30s, she learned that it’s sometimes necessary to let go, even when it’s difficult. “It’s brave to walk away from something that’s not serving you,” Shiko added.

Mike Mondo's reflections: It’s okay to leave

Mike, reflecting on his younger years, shared that he used to believe that relationships had to last no matter what.

“I grew up in a single household after my dad passed, and my mum never remarried. That was the standard I held for my own relationships—I believed that once you’re in a relationship, you have to stick with it, no matter what.”

However, over time, he came to realise that it’s okay to end things when a relationship isn’t healthy. “If I could talk to my 22-year-old self, I’d say that sometimes, even with the best intentions, things don’t work out, and that’s okay,” Mike explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also admitted that in his younger years, he rushed into relationships without truly getting to know the other person or taking time for himself.

“I used to make things official with someone just a week into dating. I didn’t take time to get to know them or even consider my own goals,” he reflected.

Now, he approaches relationships with more patience and self-awareness.

Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru's blended family

Both Mike and Shiko are now navigating the complexities of blending their families. Mike has two children from two different previous partners, while Shiko also has three children with two fathers.

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple has expressed their commitment to maintaining positive relationships with each other’s ex-partners for the sake of their children.

