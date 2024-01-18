Mike Mondo answers question on settling down & having more kids

In an interview with local media on January 18, the father of two expressed his intention to make meaningful changes at the age of 42.

Mike Mondo reveals plans to settle down in 2024

Mike Mondo revealed that one of his key resolutions for 2024 is to settle down. He emphasised the multifaceted nature of this decision, involving working on personal growth, achieving a calmer lifestyle, and becoming an individual with more purpose and meaning in his life.

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

Acknowledging his age, Mondo stated, "Am 42 and proud. Settling down is a lot of things, working on your craft, making your life a bit calmer, and becoming more of an individual who has meaning in his life."

In addition to settling down, Mike Mondo shared his aspirations for financial improvement and personal development.

He expressed a desire to be a better version of himself and emphasized the importance of living up to his own expectations rather than those of others.

"I am also trying to improve in certain areas financially and also just try and be the better version of me. Am tired of living up to the expectations of other people," Mondo explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mike clarifies the real reason behind live video with Shiko Nguru

Reflecting on a live session he had with Shiko Nguru to discuss their relationship, Mike Mondo addressed the subsequent events and controversies.

He clarified that the primary purpose of going live was to share their Couples AGM concept, and any fallout was beyond their control.

"I sat down with my better half; we had a live, and we talked about something called Couples AGM. What happened after that was beyond our control," he explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mike Mondo has no regrets about sharing their story

Despite facing challenges, Mike Mondo expressed no regrets about sharing his relationship with Shiko online.

He claimed Shiko as his girlfriend and emphasised the importance of clarity in relationships.

"I don't regret putting my relationship out there. It has not affected my work. I put it out there because I don't want gray areas. Kama kitu ni chako sema. Shiko is my girlfriend, and I claim her. She is my woman," Mondo affirmed.

Mike Mondo - Our relationship is headed in the right direction

Mike Mondo opened up about the value he sees in Shiko, particularly because she, like him, has children. He shared that their shared experience of parenting makes their relationship stronger and more meaningful.

"I have three of my babies, and she has three of her own. I have tried working out relationships with other people and it didn't work.

"But somehow this one seems like it's going in the right direction so I don't care how many kids she has... Naona added value. I can walk around and say niko na watano and say tumefunga hiyo kazi" Mondo explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mike Mondo reveals why he'll quit social media

In a surprising revelation, Mike Mondo disclosed his intention to quit social media due to its perceived toxicity.

He expressed concerns about the negative impact of social media on individuals, especially young people, and stated that he would delete all his social media accounts when he decides to leave the media industry.

