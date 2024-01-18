The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mike Mondo answers question on settling down & having more kids

Lynet Okumu

Classic 105's Mike Mondo, 42, affirms plans to settle down in 2024 amidst ongoing controversies with his girlfriend's ex

Capital FM presenter Mike Mondo & his girlfriend Shiko Nguru
Capital FM presenter Mike Mondo & his girlfriend Shiko Nguru

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo has recently shared his plans for the new year, including settling down with his girlfriend Shiko Nguru.

In an interview with local media on January 18, the father of two expressed his intention to make meaningful changes at the age of 42.

Mike Mondo revealed that one of his key resolutions for 2024 is to settle down. He emphasised the multifaceted nature of this decision, involving working on personal growth, achieving a calmer lifestyle, and becoming an individual with more purpose and meaning in his life.

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru
Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

Acknowledging his age, Mondo stated, "Am 42 and proud. Settling down is a lot of things, working on your craft, making your life a bit calmer, and becoming more of an individual who has meaning in his life."

In addition to settling down, Mike Mondo shared his aspirations for financial improvement and personal development.

He expressed a desire to be a better version of himself and emphasized the importance of living up to his own expectations rather than those of others.

"I am also trying to improve in certain areas financially and also just try and be the better version of me. Am tired of living up to the expectations of other people," Mondo explained.

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo and his girlfriend Shiko Nguru
Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo and his girlfriend Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on a live session he had with Shiko Nguru to discuss their relationship, Mike Mondo addressed the subsequent events and controversies.

He clarified that the primary purpose of going live was to share their Couples AGM concept, and any fallout was beyond their control.

"I sat down with my better half; we had a live, and we talked about something called Couples AGM. What happened after that was beyond our control," he explained.

Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru
Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

Despite facing challenges, Mike Mondo expressed no regrets about sharing his relationship with Shiko online.

He claimed Shiko as his girlfriend and emphasised the importance of clarity in relationships.

"I don't regret putting my relationship out there. It has not affected my work. I put it out there because I don't want gray areas. Kama kitu ni chako sema. Shiko is my girlfriend, and I claim her. She is my woman," Mondo affirmed.

Mike Mondo opened up about the value he sees in Shiko, particularly because she, like him, has children. He shared that their shared experience of parenting makes their relationship stronger and more meaningful.

"I have three of my babies, and she has three of her own. I have tried working out relationships with other people and it didn't work.

"But somehow this one seems like it's going in the right direction so I don't care how many kids she has... Naona added value. I can walk around and say niko na watano and say tumefunga hiyo kazi" Mondo explained.

Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru
Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

In a surprising revelation, Mike Mondo disclosed his intention to quit social media due to its perceived toxicity.

He expressed concerns about the negative impact of social media on individuals, especially young people, and stated that he would delete all his social media accounts when he decides to leave the media industry.

"The day I quit media, I will delete all my social media accounts. I find it a space that I have outgrown. It's so toxic to the point that it is ruining people rather than building them. I will delete and say, Nimetoka social media. I don't like what it's doing to young people," Mondo asserted.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
