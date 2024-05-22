Mike Mondo speaks on toxic relationship & how his kids saved him from despair

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo recently opened up about his past relationships and the challenges he faced.

In a conversation with his girlfriend Shiko Nguru on their podcast "Untitled With Shiko and Mike," the couple shared stories about the journey with their previous partners.

Mike's Mondo's struggles in a toxic relationship

Mike revealed that he stayed in a toxic relationship primarily for the sake of his children. He admitted that the relationship was so volatile that he once considered taking his own life as a way out of his struggles.

"The scariest part about my previous relationship is the fact that I had the capability of taking up my own life just as a solution to everything that was happening in my life," Mike confessed.

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo and his girlfriend Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the toxicity, it was the thought of his children that prevented him from making a tragic decision.

"My only worry was my kids. I was like if you jump, who is gonna make sure they have everything they need? That is what made me stop. However, If I did have children then I wonder if I would have stopped, " he explained.

Mike also feared that breaking up would mean losing access to his children, especially his secondborn.

"Also, my biggest fear was if I broke up with this person would I have access to my children? For my firstborn, I didnt have that fear but for my secondborn, that was my biggest fear. I also knew the kind of person I was breaking up with...

"What I hate is the fact that after this type of breakup, labels keep being thrown around like this person is this and that... I wonder why these break-ups can't be smooth. I mean it's not working, so si iishe tu hivo?" he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Shiko Nguru's perspective on co-parenting

Shiko Nguru shared her views on ensuring a relationship between her children and their biological father.

She addressed the stereotype that single mothers often keep their children away from their fathers on purpose. She refuted this notion by sharing her own experience and that of other single mothers she knows.

"I know there's a stereotype out there that women go with kids and they dont want the dads to see them on purpose, but I know a lot of single moms who have not seen that case," she said.

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised that as a mother, she always wanted her children to have a relationship with their dad.

"As a mum you want your children to have a relationship with their biological dad. It's something that I've always done and will always do coz how does it benefit me to deny them that relationship?" she questioned.

Mike Mondo and Shiko's relationship journey

In January 2024, Mike and Shiko gave their fans a glimpse into their relationship during a live session on Instagram.

Pulse Live Kenya

They shared how their love story began with email exchanges and a work meeting, which blossomed into a deep romantic connection.

The couple highlighted that despite the ups and downs that come with any relationship, they consistently choose each other.

Shiko was previously dating influencer Ramzzy, and she now shares a loving relationship with Mike, navigating the complexities of blending their families.

