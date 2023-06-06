NTV's Oliver Mathenge proposes to his bestie during safari getaway [Photos]

Mathenge expressed his joy and gratitude as he broke the news of his their engagement that happened over the weekend in Taita Taveta.

The journalist and his fiancée, whose name is withheld for privacy, had travelled for a safari where he popped the question and she gave an resounding Yes!

His remarks captured the connection they share and the impact it has had on their lives.

Engagement ring that Oliver Mathenge used to propose to his girlfriend Pulse Live Kenya

“And so, this weekend, my best friend became my fiancée. There’s no one else I’d rather do life with because my dreams continue to come to life each step that I take with you,” he said.

Mathenge executed the proposal during a safari getaway to Tsavo National Park, a setting brimming with natural beauty and enchantment.

Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and wildlife, he chose the perfect backdrop for this significant milestone in their relationship.

Friends, family, and colleagues showered the couple with love and support, celebrating their love and the journey they were about to embark on together.

NTV Managing Editor Oliver Mathenge during a safari to Tsavo National Park Pulse Live Kenya

Oliver Mathenge finds love again

In the past, Mathenge severally expressed his deep love and admiration for his bae.

Despite being well known media personality,

In a heartfelt post shared in September 2022, Oliver expressed his disbelief at the overwhelming happiness and contentment he had found with his fiancée.

"If early this year anyone told me that I would be this happy and content, I would have told them off very fast," he mused.

"But now, there is this amazing beautiful woman, who is also my personal photographer, making this life worth it."

Oliver's words echoed the profound impact his fiancée, whose name he chose not to disclose, had on his life.

Pulse Live Kenya

Together, they celebrated life's blessings, recognizing the grace they had received from God.

"Today, we celebrate life because God has been amazingly gracious to us in all ways," Oliver expressed, embracing the love and divine intervention that had brought them together.

As the year unfolded, Oliver's appreciation for his partner grew even stronger. In a subsequent post in December 2022, he reflected on the lessons he had learned throughout the year.

"If 2022 has taught me anything, it is that I should never let go of the hand that holds me," he shared.

"For a year that started at almost zero, thus far, I can only say that God sent me a saving grace in the form of a beautiful angel who I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with."