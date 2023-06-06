The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

NTV's Oliver Mathenge proposes to his bestie during safari getaway [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Love has triumphed once more in the life NTV's Oliver Mathenge

NTV Managing Editor Oliver Mathenge during a safari to Tsavo National Park
NTV Managing Editor Oliver Mathenge during a safari to Tsavo National Park

NTV Managing Editor in charge of Audiences and Engagement Oliver Mathenge shared exciting news with his followers, revealing that he had proposed to his girlfriend.

Mathenge expressed his joy and gratitude as he broke the news of his their engagement that happened over the weekend in Taita Taveta.

The journalist and his fiancée, whose name is withheld for privacy, had travelled for a safari where he popped the question and she gave an resounding Yes!

His remarks captured the connection they share and the impact it has had on their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT
Engagement ring that Oliver Mathenge used to propose to his girlfriend
Engagement ring that Oliver Mathenge used to propose to his girlfriend Engagement ring that Oliver Mathenge used to propose to his girlfriend Pulse Live Kenya

And so, this weekend, my best friend became my fiancée. There’s no one else I’d rather do life with because my dreams continue to come to life each step that I take with you,” he said.

Mathenge executed the proposal during a safari getaway to Tsavo National Park, a setting brimming with natural beauty and enchantment.

Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and wildlife, he chose the perfect backdrop for this significant milestone in their relationship.

READ: Oliver Mathenge discusses milestones in Kenya's media space

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends, family, and colleagues showered the couple with love and support, celebrating their love and the journey they were about to embark on together.

NTV Managing Editor Oliver Mathenge during a safari to Tsavo National Park
NTV Managing Editor Oliver Mathenge during a safari to Tsavo National Park NTV Managing Editor Oliver Mathenge during a safari to Tsavo National Park Pulse Live Kenya

In the past, Mathenge severally expressed his deep love and admiration for his bae.

Despite being well known media personality,

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartfelt post shared in September 2022, Oliver expressed his disbelief at the overwhelming happiness and contentment he had found with his fiancée.

"If early this year anyone told me that I would be this happy and content, I would have told them off very fast," he mused.

"But now, there is this amazing beautiful woman, who is also my personal photographer, making this life worth it."

Oliver's words echoed the profound impact his fiancée, whose name he chose not to disclose, had on his life.

Nation Media Group Journalist Oliver Mathenge
Nation Media Group Journalist Oliver Mathenge Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Together, they celebrated life's blessings, recognizing the grace they had received from God.

"Today, we celebrate life because God has been amazingly gracious to us in all ways," Oliver expressed, embracing the love and divine intervention that had brought them together.

As the year unfolded, Oliver's appreciation for his partner grew even stronger. In a subsequent post in December 2022, he reflected on the lessons he had learned throughout the year.

READ: Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

"If 2022 has taught me anything, it is that I should never let go of the hand that holds me," he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For a year that started at almost zero, thus far, I can only say that God sent me a saving grace in the form of a beautiful angel who I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with."

Oliver acknowledged that his fiancée played an integral role in his personal and professional growth, attributing much of his success to her unwavering support.

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

NTV's Oliver Mathenge proposes to his bestie during safari getaway [Photos]

NTV's Oliver Mathenge proposes to his bestie during safari getaway [Photos]

5 simple ways to make your first date a pleasant experience

5 simple ways to make your first date a pleasant experience

For couples: Here's how to keep your relationship private

For couples: Here's how to keep your relationship private

Alikiba's WRC Safari Rally concert to kick off Kenyan tour

Alikiba's WRC Safari Rally concert to kick off Kenyan tour

Uhuru graces Crown Prince's one-of-a-kind royal wedding [Photos]

Uhuru graces Crown Prince's one-of-a-kind royal wedding [Photos]

Pastor Gachagua opens up about past battle with mental health

Pastor Gachagua opens up about past battle with mental health

9 practical money management tips every young person should know

9 practical money management tips every young person should know

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black couple lying on bed together sex concept

Here are the number of times you need to try to get pregnant, according to research

A happy couple

For women: 4 simple tricks to make a man fall in love with you

Couple

Planning a wedding? Here are 4 mistakes to avoid

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's royal wedding on June 1, 2023

Uhuru graces Crown Prince's one-of-a-kind royal wedding [Photos]