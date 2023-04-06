Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

Born on May 24, 1983, Mathenge is one of the first journalists to take up Digital Journalism in the country.

Education & early career

Mathenge completed his primary education and later joined Nyeri High School where he undertook his O levels which he completed in 2001.

He later joined Strathmore University in 2002 and pursued a Diploma in Management Information Systems, after which he undertook an undergraduate degree in Communication (Electronic and Print Media) at Daystar University between 2003-2008.

Even before he graduated Mathenge had begun sharpening his journalism skills as he designed various university publications including magazines, supplement brochures and adverts.

In his school days, Mathenge worked in a pork butchery owned by his uncle in Ngara. Besides the butchery, he also engaged in other odd jobs which have built him to the man he is today.

Upon graduation, Mathenge joined the newspaper wing of Nation Media Group where he worked as a news journalist.

At NMG, he developed news and news features for publication in the Daily Nation, Saturday Nation and Taifa Leo newspapers.

He served in the capacity for five years before he left for Radio Africa.

Career Progression

At Radio Africa Group Mathenge was also in the newspaper wing where he was the chief writer on the Presidency as well as parliamentary reports.

He also led a team of writers who reported on Kenyan parliamentary affairs.

In 2017, Mathenge was promoted to the position of Radio Africa Group Digital Editor where he was in charge of content development and publishing for all Radio Africa channels.

He held the position until 2022 when he joined the Nation Media Group again this time as a multimedia editor for its broadcast wing.

Mathenge was recently promoted to be the managing editor, audiences and engagements.

Family and social life

Mathenge tied the knot with Njeri Wamarite in 2015 in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The couple however, parted ways in 2020 after their marriage failed to work over unclear circumstances.

In 2018, Mathenge opened up on how he almost took his life and had sunk deep into alcoholism leaving him in huge debt and broken relationships with family and friends.

He however, bounced back and put his life in order making him one of the most respected multimedia journos in the country.

