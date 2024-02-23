Nyawira Gachugi's top 3 takeaways from her marriage to Moji Short Baba

It's a blend of understanding, trust, and commitment that keeps the bond strong amidst life's inevitable challenges.

TV host Nyawira Gachugi, alongside her husband, gospel artist Moji Short Baba, has traversed this path for nearly three years, unearthing valuable insights along the way.

In an interview with Lynn Ngugi, Gachugi shared her top three takeaways that have fortified her marriage, making it a beacon for couples striving to build a lasting relationship.

Foster genuine friendship

The foundation of any strong marriage, as Nyawira Gachugi points out, is a deep-seated friendship between partners.



This aspect of marriage transcends the conventional roles of husband and wife, encouraging couples to find joy in each other's company as friends first.

"The first thing is foster friendship and foster it genuinely. There is a time where the role of husband and wife doesn't have to exist, I mean just be friends," Nyawira emphasised.

This simple yet profound advice underscores the importance of companionship and mutual respect in fostering a resilient marital bond.

Openness is key

Transparency in marriage, according to Gachugi, is non-negotiable. She advocates for openness in all aspects, including finances, feelings, and even the challenges one faces from external temptations.

"Be open about everything, open about finances, the abundance and the lack, open about uncomfortable situations," she stated.

Moji Short Baba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi

This level of honesty builds trust, a crucial element in any relationship. Nyawira's approach to dealing with advances from others is particularly noteworthy.

"Just because I wear my wedding ring doesn't mean men don't hit on me, and even when they do, the first person I tell is my husband," she shared, highlighting the strength that comes from such transparency.

Embrace each other's flaws

Acceptance and security in each other's imperfections are what Nyawira considers the third pillar of a strong marriage.

Acknowledging that no one is perfect, she stresses the importance of being secure in your partner's shortcomings.

"Moji and I are not the best persons; we have very many flaws, but I am very secure in knowing that this is his flaw and protecting it and not making it a weapon to pick on him," Nyawira remarked.

Moji Short Baba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi