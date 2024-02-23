The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nyawira Gachugi's top 3 takeaways from her marriage to Moji Short Baba

Amos Robi

Gachugi and Moji got married in 2021 and will be marking their third marriage anniversary in May

Moji Short Baba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi
Moji Short Baba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi

Marriage, a journey filled with its ups and downs, requires more than love to navigate successfully.

It's a blend of understanding, trust, and commitment that keeps the bond strong amidst life's inevitable challenges.

TV host Nyawira Gachugi, alongside her husband, gospel artist Moji Short Baba, has traversed this path for nearly three years, unearthing valuable insights along the way.

In an interview with Lynn Ngugi, Gachugi shared her top three takeaways that have fortified her marriage, making it a beacon for couples striving to build a lasting relationship.

The foundation of any strong marriage, as Nyawira Gachugi points out, is a deep-seated friendship between partners.

Moji Shortbaba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi on their wedding day
Moji Shortbaba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi on their wedding day

READ: Moji Shortbaba puts wife on spot, states what he dislikes about her

This aspect of marriage transcends the conventional roles of husband and wife, encouraging couples to find joy in each other's company as friends first.

"The first thing is foster friendship and foster it genuinely. There is a time where the role of husband and wife doesn't have to exist, I mean just be friends," Nyawira emphasised.

This simple yet profound advice underscores the importance of companionship and mutual respect in fostering a resilient marital bond.

Transparency in marriage, according to Gachugi, is non-negotiable. She advocates for openness in all aspects, including finances, feelings, and even the challenges one faces from external temptations.

"Be open about everything, open about finances, the abundance and the lack, open about uncomfortable situations," she stated.

Moji Short Baba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi
Moji Short Baba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi

READ: Moji Shortbaba recounts devastation of mother's death, day before he planned to surprise her

This level of honesty builds trust, a crucial element in any relationship. Nyawira's approach to dealing with advances from others is particularly noteworthy.

"Just because I wear my wedding ring doesn't mean men don't hit on me, and even when they do, the first person I tell is my husband," she shared, highlighting the strength that comes from such transparency.

Acceptance and security in each other's imperfections are what Nyawira considers the third pillar of a strong marriage.

Acknowledging that no one is perfect, she stresses the importance of being secure in your partner's shortcomings.

"Moji and I are not the best persons; we have very many flaws, but I am very secure in knowing that this is his flaw and protecting it and not making it a weapon to pick on him," Nyawira remarked.

Moji Short Baba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi
Moji Short Baba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi

This mindset fosters a nurturing environment where both partners feel valued and understood, despite their flaws.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

