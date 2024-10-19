Ruth Matete beams with pride as daughter Toluwa turns 4

The mother of one penned a birthday message in which she professed her love for Toluwa wishing her another year full of love and joy.

"To my precious girl, may your 4th birthday be full of love, joy, and everything you wish for. I love you so much, Reyna. You are my gift from above. Happy birthday, my princess." Matete stated.

Reflection on her journey with daughter Toluwa

Reflecting on their relocation to Canada where she currently lives, the singer noted that she struggled but is glad that her daughter will be turning four.

"Wueh! When I remember the struggle of traveling with a three-year-old. Anyway, she'll be turning 4 tomorrow." She remarked.

Pastor Ruth Matete Pulse Live Kenya

She shared news that she was expectant back in 2020 at a difficult time of her life as she had just lost her beloved husband, Pastor John Apewajoye.

In subsequent interviews, the singer shared her pregnancy journey, revealing that she had a difficult pregnancy due to pre-eclampsia.

“I had to be admitted to monitor my blood pressure. After a day, it stabilized, and I went home. But the next day, it spiked again. I was in so much pain; I thought I was in labor. My tummy was hard, and I couldn’t feel my baby moving, which made me panic even more.” Matete shared in the past.

Baby Toluwa's birth

She underwent an emergency C-section on the advice of her doctors to save both mother and baby, welcoming daughter Toluwa to the world.

Pulse Live Kenya

"My friend rushed me to the hospital, and the doctor said we needed to do an emergency C-section immediately, or I risked losing both my child and my life. I’ve heard of hospitals doing unnecessary C-sections for profit, but that day, the pain was unbearable. The swelling was awful too.

“On October 19th at 1:20 pm, my baby arrived. The feeling was indescribable. My baby came at 35 weeks, and amazingly, she didn’t need NICU or an incubator. I just heard the doctors say, 'She's good. Scored 10/10.'”