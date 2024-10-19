The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruth Matete beams with pride as daughter Toluwa turns 4

Charles Ouma

Ruth Matete also reflected on her relocation to Canada where she currently lives with her daughter

Renowned gospel singer and preacher Ruth Matete with her daughter Toluwa Apewajoye
Renowned gospel singer and preacher Ruth Matete with her daughter Toluwa Apewajoye

Renowned gospel singer and preacher Ruth Matete has reflected on her journey with daughter Toluwa Apewajoye while celebrating the latter’s fourth birthday.

The mother of one penned a birthday message in which she professed her love for Toluwa wishing her another year full of love and joy.

"To my precious girl, may your 4th birthday be full of love, joy, and everything you wish for. I love you so much, Reyna. You are my gift from above. Happy birthday, my princess." Matete stated.

Reflecting on their relocation to Canada where she currently lives, the singer noted that she struggled but is glad that her daughter will be turning four.

"Wueh! When I remember the struggle of traveling with a three-year-old. Anyway, she'll be turning 4 tomorrow." She remarked.

Pastor Ruth Matete
Pastor Ruth Matete Pastor Ruth Matete Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruth Matete moved to tears as daughter reacts to late husband's portrait [Video]

She shared news that she was expectant back in 2020 at a difficult time of her life as she had just lost her beloved husband, Pastor John Apewajoye.

In subsequent interviews, the singer shared her pregnancy journey, revealing that she had a difficult pregnancy due to pre-eclampsia.

“I had to be admitted to monitor my blood pressure. After a day, it stabilized, and I went home. But the next day, it spiked again. I was in so much pain; I thought I was in labor. My tummy was hard, and I couldn’t feel my baby moving, which made me panic even more.” Matete shared in the past.

READ: Ruth Matete finally opens up about dating life, 3 years after losing hubby

She underwent an emergency C-section on the advice of her doctors to save both mother and baby, welcoming daughter Toluwa to the world.

Pastor Ruth Matete
Pastor Ruth Matete Pulse Live Kenya

"My friend rushed me to the hospital, and the doctor said we needed to do an emergency C-section immediately, or I risked losing both my child and my life. I’ve heard of hospitals doing unnecessary C-sections for profit, but that day, the pain was unbearable. The swelling was awful too.

“On October 19th at 1:20 pm, my baby arrived. The feeling was indescribable. My baby came at 35 weeks, and amazingly, she didn’t need NICU or an incubator. I just heard the doctors say, 'She's good. Scored 10/10.'”

Matete relocated to Canada last year, marking another chapter of her life.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

