How to download restricted Telegram videos

However, some creators restrict their channels from copying and forwarding video content, making it challenging for users to download or share these videos.

In this article, we will explore how to download restricted videos from Telegram channels with just a few clicks.

One of the most convenient ways to download restricted videos from Telegram channels is by using bots.

Bots are integral to the Telegram platform and can assist users in accomplishing various tasks. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you download restricted videos using bots

Copy the Video Link

Begin by tapping the three-dot menu on the restricted video inside the Telegram Channel. This will allow you to copy the video's link to the clipboard.

Search for the Download Bot

Tap on the search icon within Telegram and type "Save_Restricted_Content" to find the relevant bot.

Join the Telegram Channel and Access the Bot

Join the Telegram Channel associated with the bot you found and tap on its bot address to access it.

Start the Bot and Paste the Video Link

Once you are in the bot interface, press "Start" to initiate the download process. Then, paste the link of the restricted video that you copied earlier.

Wait for the Download Link

After pasting the video link, wait a few seconds for the bot to process the request. Once the conversion is complete, the bot will provide you with a download link.

Save the Video

Upon receiving the download link, tap the three-dot menu on the video's thumbnail and select the option to save it to your phone's gallery.

Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded a restricted video from a Telegram channel using a bot.

