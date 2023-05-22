The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to download restricted Telegram videos

Lynet Okumu

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you download restricted Telegram videos using bots

The Telegram messaging app is a popular alternative to WhatsApp and Signal.
Telegram is a popular instant messaging service known for its ability to share videos with large audiences through Telegram Channels.

However, some creators restrict their channels from copying and forwarding video content, making it challenging for users to download or share these videos.

In this article, we will explore how to download restricted videos from Telegram channels with just a few clicks.

The Telegram messaging app logo on a mobile phone
The Telegram messaging app logo on a mobile phone NurPhoto / Contributor/Getty Images
One of the most convenient ways to download restricted videos from Telegram channels is by using bots.

Bots are integral to the Telegram platform and can assist users in accomplishing various tasks. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you download restricted videos using bots

Begin by tapping the three-dot menu on the restricted video inside the Telegram Channel. This will allow you to copy the video's link to the clipboard.

Tap on the search icon within Telegram and type "Save_Restricted_Content" to find the relevant bot.

Join the Telegram Channel associated with the bot you found and tap on its bot address to access it.

Once you are in the bot interface, press "Start" to initiate the download process. Then, paste the link of the restricted video that you copied earlier.

After pasting the video link, wait a few seconds for the bot to process the request. Once the conversion is complete, the bot will provide you with a download link.

Upon receiving the download link, tap the three-dot menu on the video's thumbnail and select the option to save it to your phone's gallery.

Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded a restricted video from a Telegram channel using a bot.

The Telegram messaging app logo
The Telegram messaging app logo Reuters

It's important to keep in mind that due to high conversion requests, the bot may occasionally be busy, requiring you to repeat the process.

Lynet Okumu

