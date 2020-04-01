Uganda announced 11 new cases of coronavirus all of which are children.

President Yoweri Museveni said all the 11 that tested positive had been in quarantine.

“Eleven children of Watoto choir tested positive yesterday, they were in the quarantine. The number of people with COVID-19 is now 44,” he said.

President Museveni opined that mass testing will be expensive and they would rather test people who have shown symptoms of the virus.

“You may test today and tomorrow you get exposed. It is only better to test with signs,” he added.

Meanwhile in Kenya the number of people who have tested positive stands at 59.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said 234 samples were analysed and nine tested positive.

Dr Mwangangi announced that some boarding schools will be converted into isolation centres if the coronavirus infections overwhelm hospitals.

Kenya reported its first coronavirus case on March 13. Since then, one patient has died and another fully recovered from Covid-19.