The Ministry of Health has announced an additional 133 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,860.

"We have tested 3, 255 samples in the last 24 hours 133 people have tested positive. This i repeat again is the number we got yesterday. the cumulative number of tests we have conducted so far 121, 956," said Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

In the new cases in which all are Kenyans, 88 of those who tested positive are male, while 45 are female. The youngest in the new infections is 13 years old while oldest is 90 years.

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi 86, Mombasa 27, Kiambu 7, Busia 5, while Kilifi, Kajiado Migori 2 cases each and Machakos and Muranga have a case each.

The Ministry of Health also announced the recovery of 40 covid-19 patients who have been discharged from various facilities across the country bringing total recoveries to 1,326.

One patient died, bringing the total number of covid-19 fatalities to 105.

