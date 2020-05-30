Police in Kwale County on Saturday fatally injured two children in the course of neutralizing a suspected Al Shabaab militant.

The target used the two children as a human shield leading to the death of all three.

The dawn raid in Diani also left five others seriously injured.

Also Read: Governor fears Al Shabaab might interfere with Covid-19 tests

File image of Al Shabaab operatives

Al Shabaab militant identified as Mohamed Mapenzi

The eliminated target has been identified as one Mohamed Mapenzi.

A police report indicated that another Al Shabaab suspect in police custody, Saidi Chitswa alias Ninja disclosed Mohamed's location.

Mohamed attempted to escape after police found him by throwing an activated grenade at the officers.

His wife and children were injured in the exchange and are currently hospitalized.