Two women died in Kibra following a stampede that ensued as they collected foodstuff donated by well-wishers.

According to area police boss Andrew Musaisi, the women died hours after they had left the food collection center.

Citizen reported that the two women died from suffocation after they were caught in the commotion that saw them sustain injuries.

The two are among the many people who were injured during the stampede as they struggled to get food for their respective families from the Deputy County Commissioner’s office.

The food stuff donated by well-wishers was to cushion the slum dwellers from hunger following the stay at home order by government, in a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus across the country.

Among those who have donated to support Kibra residents is ODM leader Raila Odinga and his friends who donated a foodstuff, sanitizers ad masks totaling Sh30 million.

The special AU envoy's press secretary Dennis Onyango elaborated that the donation was meant to cushion the families in Kibra from the effects of Coronavirus in the country.

