Health CAS Rashid Aman announced 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus .

In the last 24 hours 777 tests have been carried out, bringing the total number of positive cases to 396 according to the Health CAS.

Two more patients succumbed to covid-19 bring the total number of fatalities to 17.

According to CAS Aman 15 people had recovered and discharged which is the largest number reported in a single day.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman

He announced that all truck drivers will be tested from the port in Mombasa which is considered their point of entry to minimise spread of Covid-19 in the East African Community.

EAC concerns

"We need to check all truck drivers as they cross borders. We will test all drivers from there points of origin," he stated.

Meanwhile, it has been noted that Kenyans have started to try to get back to normalcy with traffic jams being witnessed on major highways.

However, this is against recommendations of the Ministry of Health which require Kenyans to practice social distancing in a bid to flatten the curve.

On Wednesday, CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the Ministry had identified Kawangware as a hot spot area with contact tracing being conducted there.

The Health CAS also confirmed that so far 20,268 tests have been carried out by Thursday.