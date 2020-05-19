Two Kenyan journalists from Elimu TV are facing a 3-year jail term after they were arrested in Tanzania without proper documentation.

The two, cameraman Clinton Isimbu and reporter Kaleria Shadrack, did not have work permits allowing them to be in Tanzania .

They pleaded guilty to charges of illegal entry into Tanzania and working without a permit.

File image of Tanzania's President John Magufuli with President Uhuru Kenyatta. 2 Kenyan journalists from Elimu TV facing jail after crossing to Tanzania without work permits

They have, however, been given the option of paying a sum of KSh46,000 as a fine for their misdemeanors.

The two were arrested on Sunday and held at the Longido Police Station, Arusha.

