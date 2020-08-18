271 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from 4,019 samples tested in the last 24hrs.

Health CAS Rashid Aman announced that all the cases were Kenyans apart from 4 who are foreign nationals.

"The cumulative number now stands at 30,636 positive cases," CAS Aman said.

"208 patients have recovered. 42 of these discharged from hospitals, the rest Home Based Care Programme," he added.

Caution young people

An additional five patients succumbed to COVID-19 bringing the total to 487.

"We have lost 5 patients to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours making the cumulative number of fatalities to 487," the CAS announced.

CAS Aman also cautioned young peopel against thinking they will not be affected by coronavirus adding that some without underlying issues had succumbed to the virus.

"Young healthy people without underlying conditions also succumb to this disease. Young people need to stop the reckless behavior so that we can control the disease," he said.