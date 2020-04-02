Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced 29 new cases of coronavirus patients in Kenya.

The Health CS also said that two people have died from the novel coronavirus.

"Out of 662 samples, 29 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 28 of them are Kenyans & 1 is Congolese. The total number of those who have tested positive in Kenya is now at 110," CS Kagwe said.

One patient died in Nairobi County while the other patient died in Mombasa bringing the total county of deaths to three.

"I am saddened to announce that we have lost two Covid-19 patients, which brings the number of deaths from the virus in Kenya to 3. One in Nairobi and another in Mombasa," said CS Kagwe.

As it stands Kenya now has 110 Covid-19 cases after two people recovered from the virus.

CS Kagwe stated that the government had tetsed 662 people in the last 24 hours.

Travelling upcountry discouraged

This is the highest number of cases announced since the first patient was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The new cases were announced barely 24 hours after the CS reported 22 new cases were discovered after 300 samples were tested at various labs in the country.

He further urged Kenyans to take precaution over the and avoid moving upcountry.

"This is a very serious threat to our lives, the number will rise, we must change our attitude to cut transmission of the virus," CS Kagwe said.

