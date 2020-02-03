The Health Ministry has said that the tests carried out on 3 people suspected to have contacted coronavirus came back negative.

A statement issued on Sunday evening by the Ministry of Health said that more tests would be conducted in South Africa.

Mombasa Chief Health Officer said the patient Shukri Jamal Mahmood will remain in isolation at the Coast hospital.

Medics who attended to the patients were also asked to inform the authorities if they started to experience coronavirus-like symptoms.

Tests on suspected Coronavirus released

Others in isolation

Two others were on Sunday quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from China with a high fever.

"Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent its importation into the country," the statement said.

Passengers travelling from affected countries were urged to cooperate with health officials.