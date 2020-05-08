Acting Director General in the Ministry of Heath Dr Patrick Amoth has said that a total of 34 healthcare workers have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kenya.

Speaking on during the Friday update on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Dr Amoth said the 34 healthcare workers represent 5.5 percent of the total reported cases in the country.

He went on to say that some of these healthcare workers contracted the disease directly from their places of work, while others contracted the disease from outside their work areas.

“34 out of 621 healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19 either directly in their place of work or indirectly like I know of a doctor who visited a friend who was covid-19 positive. So healthcare workers contribute to about 5.5 percent of the total number of covid cases in the country,” he announced.

Dr Amoth further stated that none of the affected healthcare workers had succumbed to the coronavirus disease.

“I want to also reiterate that so far the healthcare workers have done well even when they have tested positive for covid-19 and we have not had a mortality for a healthcare worker,” added the acting DG.

CAS Rashid Aman

During the Friday brief, Heath Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman announced an additional 14 new cases of Covid-19 from 922 samples tested within the last 24 hours.

