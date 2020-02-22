The family of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was on duty when Rashid Echesa and other suspects visited the DP Ruto’s office has opened up on the grand plans he had prior to his untimely death that is the subject of investigations.

Adressing the press from Kenei’s humble home, the deceased’s father John Chesang called for speedy investigations to establish what killed his youthful son before he could achieve much of what he planned.

“As a family, we are not satisfied with the suicide theory.I want a comprehensive and satisfactory report about what killed my son. Saying he committed suicide is not enough,” said a distraught Chesang.

The family also revealed that the deceased was planning to wed Judith Yegon, mother of his 10-day-old baby boy.

“They were planning a wedding after living together happily for a year and having been blessed with a child,” added Chesang.

The couple lived together as husband and wife for a year and had been blessed with a son, with their wedding planned for August 2020 before his tragic death that is the subject of investigations.

A Whatsapp group had already bee formed to plan and coordinate the wedding.

Kenei had plans of settling down with his oung family and had built a three-bedroom house in Solai but did not have the chance to enjoy the fruits of his hard work as death struck early.

“He was ready to settle down. He was hard working and he did his best to put up this house,” narrated his emotional father.

Chesang recounted that Kenei had vited them last week, staying home for three days before leaving on Friday to resume work in Nairobi.

Police collect the body of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei

Days later, the family would learn of his tragic death through the media.

“I could not believe it, until I saw his pictures being aired on television and a story saying he had committed suicide and that his body had been recovered in his house,” he said.

Sgt Kemei’s life was ut short by a bullet before he could record a statement with the DCI on what transpired when formr sports CS and other suspects in the Sh 40 Billion fake arms deal visited DP Ruto’s office.

He had confided in a close friend about interacting with Echesa and the suspects at DP Ruto’s office.

The friend who spoke to Daily Nation in confidence revealed that Sgt Kenei called his on Sunday, 16 February 2020 and told him that the suspects 9Led by Rashid Echesa) as well as the investors had indeed visited DP Ruto’s office and he had interacted with them during the visit only for Echesa to be nabbed minutes later.

“He informed us that the arrested people had visited the Annex before he left for Nakuru and asked him if the DP was in his office, but he told them that he wasn’t. The suspects then went to the waiting room, sat and waited for some minutes before leaving.”

The friend told the publication that Kenei appeared concerned with the scandal unfolding, roping in DP Ruto’s office and with DCI operatives stepping up investigations.

Kipyegon Kenei

"He said the Echesa issue was getting tough because he had been informed that some detectives were going to the office on Monday. I told him not to worry because that was going to be investigated and that he should say whatever he saw.

"He said he would brief me on the outcome on Monday but didn’t, and I forgot to call him. When I tried to reach him on Tuesday, his phone was off," added the friend.