5 Kenyan politicians who have topped Google Searches for the past 15 years

Top searches are about what topped Google’s charts. The "most searched" queries are the most popular terms (in this case, for the past 15 years), ranked in order by volume of searches across various regions and languages.

Google Trends website analyses the popularity of search queries in Google Search and uses graphs to compare search volumes of different queries over time.

According to the brief from Google, the top six most searched personalities in Kenya were all politicians.

The four non-political figures on the list included two media personalities, one State House official and the late former Safaricom PLC CEO, Bob Collymore.

The top 10 list published by Google was as follows:-