Wambui Kamiru posts emoji to mark Bob Collymore's 2nd death anniversary

In a brief message posted on her Twitter handle, Kamiru shared the folded hands emoji with no text to accompany it.

The emoji is understood to depict prayer (religious or secular), thanks, request, greeting other times to symbolize hope, praise, gratitude, reverence and respect.

The post immediately attracted comments from her followers, many who joined to pay their respects to the late Collymore.

Some of the comments posted were from Safaricom employees who had worked with him, recounting memories of his leadership.

Most other followers simply posted heart emojis and folded hand emojis in solidarity with Kamiru.

Remembering Bob Collymore

In 2020, Collymore's "Boys Club" commemorated his death anniversary by spending time with Wambui at her home in Kitisuru.

In a tweet, Koinange expressed gratitude towards Wambui, thanking her for bringing the Boys Club together to celebrate a life well lived. Among those who showed up include; former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, former Scan group CEO Bharat Thakrar, KCB CEO Joshua Oigara, Radio Africa’s Patrick Quarcoo and journalist Jeff Koinange.

The Boys Club converge at the Late Bob Collymore’s home to mark 1-year anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrating Bob Collymore

Kamiru has been keen on marking the special days around her relationship with the former corporate leader.

On January 13, this year, she posted a heartfelt message to mark the late Collymore's birthday.

She posted a photo of the two of them where the deceased was seen trying to shield himself from the camera with a magazine.

Her caption went on to celebrate an aspect of the late CEO's character that she found endearing.

"Happy birthday Mr Collymore," her caption begun, "I still laugh at your attempts to escape our selfies," she shared.