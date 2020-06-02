The Ministry of Health has confirmed 72 new cases of Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2093.

Speaking during a press briefing on the situation of Covid-19 in the country, CAS Rashid Aman said that new cases are from 2892 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

According to Dr. Aman, the new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 39 cases, Busia 13, Mombasa 8, Kajiado 4, Migori 3, Kiambu and Garissa 2 cases each, and Kisumu 1 case.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed 39 new cases are distributed as follows; Kibra 16, Embakasi South 8, Ruaraka and Westlands 5 cases each, Lang'ata 2, Embakasi West, Starehe and Dagoretti North 1 case each.

In Mombasa, the cases are from Mvita 2, Changamwe 2, Kisauni 2 with Likoni and Nyali recording one case each.

The 4 cases from Kajiado are from Namanga boarder point.

